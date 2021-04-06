Delhi imposes night curfew from 10pm to 5am as Covid-19 cases rise

Delhi government has imposed night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect till April 30 in the wake of deteriorating COVID-19 situation. The development comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in the country are surging rapidly, including in the national capital. The government has also decided to make vaccine shots available round-the-clock in Delhi from today.

Night curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect till 30th April, in the wake of #COVID19 situation: Delhi Government pic.twitter.com/V3WufATG77 ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

The state recorded 3,548 fresh cases and 15 deaths in the past 24 hours. On Sunday, the state had reported 4,033 coronavirus cases.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday had expressed concern over the rising Covid tally, saying Delhi was going through the fourth wave. He, however, said a complete lockdown was not an option for the country.

"As per the current situation, we are not considering imposing a lockdown. We are closely monitoring the situation and such a decision will only be taken after due public consultation," he said, while speaking to reporters.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has also said the state government is enhancing its Covid management strategy. He said the government will soon introduce micro containment zones to curb the rising Covid tally. These micro containment zones will be imposed in areas that have 2-3 coronavirus patients in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

More than 59,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi as on April 4. Out of these, more than 40,000 people who received the vaccinations were in the 45-59 age bracket and only one recipient reported adverse events.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections in India remained above 90,000 for the third consecutive day taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,26,86,049, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. A total of 96,982 cases have been reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 1,65,547 with 446 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. On Monday, the country recorded an all-time high of 1,03,558 single day new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours.

