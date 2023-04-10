COVID-19 in India: Slight dip in cases, over 5,800 new cases reported in 24 hours

Around 5,880 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate is set to touch 7 per cent. While the daily positivity rate is 6.91 per cent as of Monday, the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.67 per cent, the Health Ministry data said.

The total active COVID-19 caseload in India stood at 35,199 whereas the number of people discharged stood at 4,41,96,318. Those who succumbed to the contagion stand at 5,30,979.

India reported a slight drop in COVID-19 cases on Sunday as 5,357 new cases were reported. Over 6,000 new cases were reported on Saturday as the active cases crossed the 31,000 mark. 6,166 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday and the active infections reached 31,194.

Meanwhile, the two-day-long nationwide mock drill will begin today and last till tomorrow. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit AIIMS Jhajjar to oversee the mock drills at public and private facilities.

COVID-19 curbs are back in states like Puducherry, Kerala, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The Kerala government has made masks mandatory for pregnant women, the elderly, and those having lifestyle diseases. Haryana and Puducherry also made wearing masks mandatory in public places.

The Haryana government has also asked district administrations and panchayats to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour in all public places. Uttar Pradesh government, on the other hand, instructed officials to activate COVID command centres in districts and ensure the availability of medicines and equipment. The Uttar Pradesh government has also asked people to wear masks in hospitals.

