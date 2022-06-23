Delhi reports nearly 2,000 COVID cases in 24 hrs, positivity rate rises to 8.10%

Delhi on Thursday reported a significant spike in COVID-19 cases. The national capital has reported 1,934 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest Health Department bulletin shared, as against 928 new cases it had reported on Wednesday.

Fresh cases in Delhi have almost doubled since yesterday. The positivity rate in the national capital has jumped to 8.10 per cent from 7.08 per cent on Wednesday. The fresh infections came out of 23,879 tests conducted the previous day.

Delhi reported zero COVID-19-related deaths while 1,233 people were discharged in the past 24 hours. Active cases in the national capital now stand at 5,755.

Delhi reported 3,564 positive patients in home isolation, and 257 patients admitted in the hospital. Out of the 9,496 hospital beds, only 2.79 per cent or 265 beds are occupied according to the health bulletin. The capital vaccinated 26,121 beneficiaries in the last 24 hours.

With these fresh cases, the infection tally rose to 19,27,394 while the death toll stands at 26,242.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday chaired a meeting with key experts and officials amid an upsurge of COVID-19 cases in some states.

He has instructed officials to continue to focus on surveillance and whole-genome sequencing in order to scan any possible mutations. The health minister stressed on adequate testing and effective monitoring to assess the spread of COVID-19 in a timely manner.

Mandaviya also on stressed the need to focus on districts reporting high case positivity and undertake adequate testing (with higher proportion of RT-PCR) and effective surveillance to assess and control the spread of the infection in a timely manner.

