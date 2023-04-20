India sees 12,591 new Covid cases in 24 hours, 20% more than yesterday

India on Thursday morning reported over 12,591 new Covid-19 infections, representing an increase of about 20% compared to yesterday.

A total of 12,591 cases were registered over the last 24 hours, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry. With this, the country's active caseload has now reached 65,286 cases, which marks 0.15 per cent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, the death toll on Thursday climbed to to 5,31,230, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.46 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.32 per cent.

About 2,30,419 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, the data stated. Moreover, 10,827 were recovered which increased total recoveries to 4,42,61,476.

Meanwhile, in view of the rise in cases, Tripura has made Covid test mandatory for people arriving from states with high positivity rate, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

These states are Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, he said, as per PTI.

"All domestic incoming passengers from the states with high Covid-positivity rate shall have to be mandatorily tested on their arrival at the airport, railway stations and the Churaibari check gate," the official said.

Wearing masks in hospitals has been made a must, he said.

Screenings will also be conducted at all public places, he added.

