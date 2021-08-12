Injectable COVID-19 drug in works; Kolhapur’s iSera Biologicals conducts trials

Clinical trials of an injectable COVID-19 drug is underway in Maharashtra. If the drug is approved then it could be India’s first indigenously developed injectable drug for COVID-19. Kolhapur-based iSera Biologicals that had received approval from the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) for testing, is conducting Phase 1 clinical trials. The trials are being conducted in two batches at two hospitals in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur and Sangli.

Managing Director of iSera Biologicals Prataprao Deshmukh believes that the drug will yield positive results. "Requirements of the SEC have been met and its guidelines are being followed to carry out the Phase 1 human trials. The Pune-based Serum institute of India is our technology partner," he told India Today TV.

During the trial, a candidate is being administered the COVID-19 drug twice in a gap of 24 hours. People who are infected with COVID-19 and have early moderate or mild symptoms have participated in the trials. The participants are being monitored for 28 days.

The trials are likely to be over by August end.

Adar Poonawalla-helmed Serum Institute of India has provided the technology, antigens and chemicals for the development of the drug.

The antigens are being injected into horses who then develop antibodies. These antibodies are then extracted and purified and used for testing in animals like rabbits and laboratory rats.

Deshmukh said that now that Phase 1 is almost over, they will move to phases 2 and 3 from next month.

While the prices are not confirmed yet, it will be decided by both the companies and is likely to amount to a few thousands for two doses.

