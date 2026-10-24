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iPhone Duo scam alert: How scammers are tricking premium smartphone buyers

iPhone Duo scam alert: How scammers are tricking premium smartphone buyers

The website displayed a countdown timer claiming that only 30 minutes remained to avail of the offer, creating artificial urgency to push customers into making quick decisions

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 24, 2026 7:30 PM IST
iPhone Duo scam alert: How scammers are tricking premium smartphone buyersCybercriminals Exploit iPhone Duo Hype With Fake Deals

Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky has warned consumers about fraudulent websites offering fake deals on Apple’s newly launched iPhone Duo, cautioning buyers against attractive discounts, suspicious pre-orders and requests for personal information.

According to Kaspersky, the iPhone Duo officially went on sale on October 23, 2026, marking Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone market. The launch has created an opportunity for cybercriminals to exploit consumer excitement and target customers looking for early access to the premium device.

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In a statement dated October 24, Kaspersky said its researchers had identified multiple scam attempts targeting consumers in different parts of the world.

READ THIS: iPhone Duo sells out on Blinkit in 5 minutes: CEO says more stock is coming soon

One fraudulent English-language website advertised a 25% discount on the device while closely imitating Apple’s visual design. The website displayed a countdown timer claiming that only 30 minutes remained to avail of the offer, creating artificial urgency to push customers into making quick decisions.

At checkout, users were asked to provide their contact details and shipping addresses. Instead of requesting card information immediately, the website claimed that a manager would contact customers later to confirm delivery arrangements and payment details.

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Kaspersky warned that such tactics could be the initial stage of a fraudulent scheme that may eventually result in financial losses.

Fake multilingual websites target buyers

The scams were not limited to English-speaking consumers. Kaspersky also identified multilingual websites that allowed visitors to select their preferred language and currency while placing pre-orders for the iPhone Duo.

One such website falsely suggested that customers would be redirected to Apple’s official website, although that was not the case.

Researchers also uncovered a fraudulent offer targeting Portuguese-speaking users. The website asked prospective buyers to share their email addresses and phone numbers linked to WhatsApp to check product availability. According to Kaspersky, sharing such information could expose consumers to further social engineering attempts.

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“Scammers move fast when a flagship device hits the market, because hype creates urgency and urgency lowers caution,” said Olga Altukhova, Senior Web Content Analyst at Kaspersky.

“These campaigns are designed to look credible, then push the target into a private exchange before they have time to verify anything,” she added.

Altukhova said unofficial discounts, pre-orders and availability checks should be treated as warning signs, particularly when purchasing expensive devices.

ALSO READ: iPhone Duo price comparison: How much does Apple's foldable phone cost around the world?

How consumers can avoid online shopping scams

Kaspersky advised consumers to purchase new devices only through official or reputable retailers and carefully verify website addresses and company names before sharing personal information.

The company also recommended using reliable security software capable of detecting fraudulent online stores and phishing links.

For safer payments, consumers should consider dedicated virtual cards or secure payment services rather than exposing their primary banking details. Kaspersky further advised enabling two-factor authentication on financial accounts and regularly checking bank statements for unauthorised transactions.

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The company noted that its Kaspersky Premium product received an “Approved” certification in the Fake Shops Detection test conducted by AV-Comparatives in 2025.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 24, 2026 7:16 PM IST
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