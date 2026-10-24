'Go back to where it all began': Anand Mahindra recommends Chor Bizarre in Delhi

“This is where it all began for the enormously talented restaurateur Rohit Khattar,” Mahindra wrote, referring to the restaurant’s beginnings.
READ THIS: 'I hope Rishikesh holds on to its soul': Anand Mahindra reacts to spiritual town's makeover
He also praised the restaurant’s continued focus on authentic Kashmiri food and the efforts of chef Shivali, who, according to his post, treated him to a memorable meal while introducing him to the culinary traditions behind the cuisine.
Mahindra highlighted the role of Khattar’s family in shaping the restaurant’s identity, noting that the family’s association with the business goes back generations. However, he said it was after Chor Bizarre that Khattar expanded his culinary ambitions internationally, taking his expertise to London, New York and other parts of India.
The post also reflected on the diversity of Indian cuisine, with Mahindra pointing to regional specialities such as Konkani cuisine, Hosa, Fireback and Aali as examples of the country’s rich culinary landscape. He said Indian accents were also a reminder of the country’s extraordinary ability to produce new dining experiences.
Mahindra further disclosed that he has a financial interest in Rohit Khattar’s company, adding a note of transparency to his recommendation. Despite the disclosure, he reiterated his endorsement of the restaurant for those visiting Delhi.
ALSO READ: 'This side of Kota I had no idea existed': Anand Mahindra asks why Chambal Riverfront isn't better known
“Go back to where it all began,” he wrote, urging diners to experience the original restaurant’s food, character and ambience.
He concluded by recommending the establishment with a reference to its original identity: “The OG. Chor Bizarre.”
The post brings attention to Chor Bizarre’s longstanding association with Kashmiri cuisine and its distinctive approach to restaurant design and dining. Known for its eclectic interiors and traditional Indian food, the restaurant has sought to offer diners an experience that combines regional culinary heritage with an unconventional atmosphere.