'Go back to where it all began': Anand Mahindra recommends Chor Bizarre in Delhi

“This is where it all began for the enormously talented restaurateur Rohit Khattar,” Mahindra wrote, referring to the restaurant’s beginnings.

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He also praised the restaurant’s continued focus on authentic Kashmiri food and the efforts of chef Shivali, who, according to his post, treated him to a memorable meal while introducing him to the culinary traditions behind the cuisine.

Mahindra highlighted the role of Khattar’s family in shaping the restaurant’s identity, noting that the family’s association with the business goes back generations. However, he said it was after Chor Bizarre that Khattar expanded his culinary ambitions internationally, taking his expertise to London, New York and other parts of India.

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Was in Delhi recently and took the opportunity to return, after far too long, to that timeless restaurant in Old Delhi, Chor Bizarre. This is where it all began for the enormously talented restaurateur Rohit Khattar. Where he transformed his family-owned Hotel Broadway’s dining room into a wonderfully quirky take on Mumbai’s Chor Bazaar. And where, even today, you can savour some of the most authentic Kashmiri cuisine. Rohit also continues to excel at nurturing young culinary talent. Chef Shivali treated us not just to a memorable meal, but to the fascinating folklore behind Kashmiri food. Rohit’s family and ours go back four generations. But it was after Chor Bizarre that I began investing in his remarkable entrepreneurial talent, following him on his culinary adventures across London, New York and India. Indian Accent is, of course, the jewel in his crown. But Comorin, Hosa, Fireback and All American Diner are testimony to his seemingly inexhaustible ability to dream up new dining experiences. Three of those brands already feature in India’s Top 50 restaurant rankings… And now that I’ve made full disclosure of my financial interest in Rohit’s company, let me reiterate my strong recommendation to those visiting Delhi: Go back to where it all began. Sample the extraordinary cuisine, character and ambience of the original. The OG. Chor Bizarre. — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 23, 2026

The post also reflected on the diversity of Indian cuisine, with Mahindra pointing to regional specialities such as Konkani cuisine, Hosa, Fireback and Aali as examples of the country’s rich culinary landscape. He said Indian accents were also a reminder of the country’s extraordinary ability to produce new dining experiences.

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Mahindra further disclosed that he has a financial interest in Rohit Khattar’s company, adding a note of transparency to his recommendation. Despite the disclosure, he reiterated his endorsement of the restaurant for those visiting Delhi.

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“Go back to where it all began,” he wrote, urging diners to experience the original restaurant’s food, character and ambience.

He concluded by recommending the establishment with a reference to its original identity: “The OG. Chor Bizarre.”

The post brings attention to Chor Bizarre’s longstanding association with Kashmiri cuisine and its distinctive approach to restaurant design and dining. Known for its eclectic interiors and traditional Indian food, the restaurant has sought to offer diners an experience that combines regional culinary heritage with an unconventional atmosphere.