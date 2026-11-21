Crucially, the slump marks a historic milestone in crypto market structure: at more than 410 days since its October 2025 peak, the current downturn has officially surpassed the 2018-2019 (385 days) and 2022-2023 (381 days) crypto winters to become the longest continuous bear market in Bitcoin’s history.

Current crash vs Past crypto cycles

While the roughly 55% peak-to-trough drawdown is less severe in percentage terms than Bitcoin's catastrophic crashes of the past decade, its prolonged duration and institutional exposure set it apart from previous cycles.

Historically, a 50-55% drawdown has served as a critical inflection point. During the summer of 2021, Bitcoin suffered a 53.1% correction from its April high of $63,503 down to $29,807 before rebounding to set a new record that November. By contrast, in 2014, 2018, and 2022, breaching the 50% loss mark was merely a halfway point on the way to drawdowns exceeding 75%.

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Breaking the post-midterm election pattern

The November sell-off has also defied historical seasonal trends surrounding US elections. Following the previous three U.S. midterm elections — in 2014, 2018, and 2022 — Bitcoin posted 12-month gains of 24.5%, 44.9%, and 92.3%, respectively.

Earlier this month, Bitcoin briefly appeared to follow that script, staging a V-shaped recovery from an Election Day dip to hit $81,196 immediately after the November 3 midterms. However, unlike prior cycles where Bitcoin formed a post-election floor between 13 and 71 days after voting ended, the rally collapsed under a combination of political and macroeconomic pressures:

Legislative gridlock: With Democrats winning control of Congress, traders rapidly priced out near-term passage of major pro-crypto legislation, including the CLARITY Act and proposals for a federal Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

Stubborn inflation & Hawkish Fed: Hotter-than-expected October US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures, a surging US dollar, and renewed fears of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes have pushed 10-year Treasury yields near 5%, draining liquidity from speculative assets.

Unlike the retail-driven busts of 2014 and 2018, the 2026 downturn is heavily defined by institutional mechanics. US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) — which fueled the 2024-2025 surge — have reversed course, logging more than $3 billion in net outflows year-to-date.

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Meanwhile, Friday's breach of technical support triggered a cascade of forced selling in derivatives markets, wiping out roughly $416 million in leveraged long positions within a single hour and contributing to nearly $2 billion in broader crypto liquidations.

While institutional analysts note that deeper market liquidity has so far prevented the 80% flash collapses of earlier eras, experts warn that failure to swiftly reclaim the $58,000 to $60,000 zone leaves Bitcoin vulnerable to testing the $50,000 psychological threshold.