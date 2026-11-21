Gupta pleaded guilty in February 2026 to charges of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

"Today's prison sentence reflects the seriousness of Nikhil Gupta's conduct and should serve as a clear warning: the Department of Justice and its law enforcement partners will pursue and hold accountable anyone who attempts to commit violence on U.S. soil or against U.S. citizens," said US Attorney Jamie McDonald for the Southern District of New York.

How was the assassination plot planned?

According to court documents and statements made in court, Gupta worked with others, including his co-defendant Vikash Yadav, to orchestrate Pannun's assassination in 2023.

The DOJ said Yadav, who was employed by the Indian government's Cabinet Secretariat, recruited Gupta in May 2023 to arrange the killing in New York City.

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Gupta subsequently contacted an individual he believed to be a criminal associate for help hiring a hitman. However, the individual was a confidential source working with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), who introduced Gupta to an undercover DEA officer posing as a contract killer.

Yadav allegedly agreed to pay the undercover officer $100,000 for the assassination. On June 9, 2023, Gupta and Yadav arranged for an associate to deliver $15,000 in cash as an advance payment.

The DOJ said Yadav provided Gupta with Pannun's home address, phone numbers and details about his daily movements. Gupta passed this information to the undercover officer and also shared surveillance photographs of Pannun.

Gupta allegedly instructed the purported hitman to carry out the killing as soon as possible, but not around the time of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled state visit to the US, beginning June 20, 2023.

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Nijjar's killing and the Pannun plot

The DOJ also referred to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader and associate of Pannun, outside a Sikh temple in Canada's British Columbia on June 18, 2023.

A day after Nijjar's murder, Gupta told the undercover officer that Nijjar "was also the target" and "we have so many targets".

He further said that, following Nijjar's killing, there was "now no need to wait" before carrying out the assassination of Pannun, according to the DOJ.

Gupta's arrest and extradition

Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic on June 30, 2023, at the request of the US authorities. He was subsequently extradited to the US in June 2024.

Commenting on the sentence, McDonald said Gupta had believed he was beyond the reach of a US court while planning the assassination from India.

"But Gupta was wrong," the US attorney said, adding that the sentence demonstrated America's commitment to prosecuting individuals, regardless of where they are located, for such offences.