Trump calls Federal Reserve ‘very political’

Trump said US interest rates were too high because of what he described as a “politically charged” Federal Reserve. He argued that the central bank should lower rates when the country reports strong economic figures.

"Interest rates are too high because we have a very political Fed. And I'm not blaming the chairman, by the way; I'm blaming the fact that we have a very political Fed. Whenever we announce good numbers, they raise interest rates. They do that for a reason. It should be the opposite," he said.

Trump alleged that the Fed was limiting the economic potential of the US by raising interest rates even as the country recorded stronger economic performance.

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"When you have good numbers, you have better credit. We do just the opposite. We do it to destroy the country. And when we have these great numbers that we have, you shouldn't keep raising rates. You should lower rates because we're a better credit," he added.

‘Look at India’: Trump cites 7% GDP growth

Trump highlighted India’s lower interest rates and 7% GDP growth while suggesting that the US could achieve significantly higher growth by adopting a similar approach.

"If you look at India, they have low interest rates and a 7% GDP. We'd have a 14, 15, maybe even a 20% GDP. It's really a sad thing when you do so great and then they (Fed) raise the interest rate. The fact is, we've blown through it," he continued.

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The US president also referred to America’s position in the global economy and its contribution to the economic success of other countries while pressing for lower interest rates. He said some countries were considered financial “elites” because of the US.

US and India raise key interest rates

Trump’s remarks followed the US Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in September, its first increase since 2023, despite his opposition. Fed chair Kevin Warsh stressed the need to combat inflation, which remains well above the central bank’s 2% target.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% in October and changed its stance to calibrated tightening to counter inflation and global pressures. The Monetary Policy Committee said the Indian economy remained strong but noted risks arising from robust growth in monetary and credit aggregates.

The International Monetary Fund in October raised India’s economic growth forecast for 2026 to 7%, despite the conflict in the Middle East and elevated oil prices, keeping the country among the world’s fastest-growing economies.