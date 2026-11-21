First, Agarwal called for handing over state-run enterprises to private management, arguing that output in sectors ranging from energy to heavy industry could rise up to 10 times, spurring MSME growth and creating crores of jobs.
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Drawing parallels with the US and past public share distributions in British Airways and British Petroleum, he said privatisation — whether via corporate sale or public share distribution — would help the government cut debt and fund infrastructure.
"Any privatization must be accompanied with two conditions. First, no retrenchment. Second, employment should be increased by 3 times," Agarwal wrote. He added that private operators in airports, ports, airlines, telecom, metals, and hotels had already generated three to four times more jobs and raised wages, and were ready to replicate that model in gold, copper, power, defence, engineering equipment, and shipping.
Second, picking up on the Prime Minister's emphasis on trust, Agarwal proposed replacing lengthy regulatory approvals with self-certification so new industries can set up rapidly, leaving the government to frame simple rules and enforce compliance through audits.
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Third, he urged policy changes to unlock the below-the-ground sector — minerals, metals, and hydrocarbons — by allowing small startups to enter exploration with as little as Rs 5 crore in capital. Under current rules, any discovery automatically becomes government property.
"The key to make it a movement is allowing young explorers to freely sell their discoveries to larger companies. So, for example, if an exploration startup discovers oil, it can sell it to ONGC. If another discovers a mineral, it can sell to Hindustan Zinc. These companies have the capacity to make the huge investments for mining and processing," he stated.
Comparing the moment to the Green Revolution's self-sufficiency drive six decades ago, Agarwal called for a national push around these three reforms.
"Sixty years ago, with the slogan of Jai Jawan Jai Kisan we achieved self-sufficiency in food. Now, let us do the same for privatisation, self-certification and exploration. It will create jobs, raise incomes and strengthen the rupee," he concluded.
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Addressing the annual gathering of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi, PM Modi pointed out that his government had slashed the basic corporate tax rate from 30% to 22% and exempted income tax on annual salaries up to Rs 12 lakh. Yet, he noted, those reliefs have not translated into private-sector job creation or salary hikes.
"I know you won't applaud because your appetite is so big that no matter how much you are given, it is never enough. I have given income tax relief up to Rs 12 lakh. But have you increased the number of employees or their salaries? No. It is always: 'Modi ji, you do it; we will see what happens.' This is how things will continue," the Prime Minister said.