First, Agarwal called for handing over state-run enterprises to private management, arguing that output in sectors ranging from energy to heavy industry could rise up to 10 times, spurring MSME growth and creating crores of jobs.

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Drawing parallels with the US and past public share distributions in British Airways and British Petroleum, he said privatisation — whether via corporate sale or public share distribution — would help the government cut debt and fund infrastructure.

"Any privatization must be accompanied with two conditions. First, no retrenchment. Second, employment should be increased by 3 times," Agarwal wrote. He added that private operators in airports, ports, airlines, telecom, metals, and hotels had already generated three to four times more jobs and raised wages, and were ready to replicate that model in gold, copper, power, defence, engineering equipment, and shipping.

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Second, picking up on the Prime Minister's emphasis on trust, Agarwal proposed replacing lengthy regulatory approvals with self-certification so new industries can set up rapidly, leaving the government to frame simple rules and enforce compliance through audits.

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Third, he urged policy changes to unlock the below-the-ground sector — minerals, metals, and hydrocarbons — by allowing small startups to enter exploration with as little as Rs 5 crore in capital. Under current rules, any discovery automatically becomes government property.

We are all very excited and energised by the Prime Minister's inspiring speech to industry at FICCI. He was so open and straight-forward. Everyone must support the Government wholeheartedly in the quest for Viksit Bharat. We have many opportunities. There are three ideas which we can all come together and give serious thought to. 1. The Government has some amazing assets and companies which operate across an entire spectrum from natural resources to energy to light manufacturing and heavy industry. It is proven in India and globally, that if the same companies are run by private management, production can increase multifold, even 10 times. In this process, many new industries will also develop, particularly MSMEs and we can create crores of jobs. Any privatization must be accompanied with two conditions. First, no retrenchment. Second, employment should be increased by 3 times. Also, there are two ways to privatise. Either sell shares to a private corporate or distribute shares in the public, like in the case of British Airways and British Petroleum. Whenever the private sector has been given a chance, it has delivered. For example, in airports, ports, airlines, telecom, metals and hotels. It has created 3 to 4 times jobs and raised salaries in privatised companies. It is ready to replicate this in gold, copper, power, defence, engineering equipment, shipping and every other sector. These are all national assets and will always belong to the country. The massive revenue gained by the Government can be used to reduce debt and invest in infrastructure. In democratic countries, government does not run business. The US has followed this with great success. We can do even better. 2. The PM also spoke very strongly about trust. That is the foundation for Viksit Bharat. Since time is of the essence, we should replace lengthy processes and approvals with self-certification and allow new industries to come up rapidly. Again, the Government is there to lay down the rules simply and ensure compliance via audits. 3. The entire below-the-ground sector - minerals, metals and hydrocarbons - is built on one thing: exploration. While mining and processing are highly capital-intensive and difficult to start, exploration is the exact opposite. It can be a way of a life with hundreds, even thousands, of startups. It doesn’t require large capital, Rs 5 crores is enough. The key to make it a movement is allowing young explorers to freely sell their discoveries to larger companies. So, for example, if an exploration startup discovers oil, it can sell it to ONGC. If another discovers a mineral, it can sell to Hindustan Zinc. These companies have the capacity to make the huge investments for mining and processing. Right now, this is not permitted. Any discovery becomes the property of Government. This must be modified. We are living in a very exciting time for India. Our youngsters and women are going to achieve their full potential. We have a positive and progressive government. Let us get together and build a movement. Sixty years ago, with the slogan of Jai Jawan Jai Kisan we achieved self-sufficiency in food. Now, let us do the same for privatisation, self-certification and exploration. It will create jobs, raise incomes and strengthen the rupee. @PMOIndia — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) November 20, 2026

"The key to make it a movement is allowing young explorers to freely sell their discoveries to larger companies. So, for example, if an exploration startup discovers oil, it can sell it to ONGC. If another discovers a mineral, it can sell to Hindustan Zinc. These companies have the capacity to make the huge investments for mining and processing," he stated.

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Comparing the moment to the Green Revolution's self-sufficiency drive six decades ago, Agarwal called for a national push around these three reforms.

"Sixty years ago, with the slogan of Jai Jawan Jai Kisan we achieved self-sufficiency in food. Now, let us do the same for privatisation, self-certification and exploration. It will create jobs, raise incomes and strengthen the rupee," he concluded.

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Addressing the annual gathering of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi, PM Modi pointed out that his government had slashed the basic corporate tax rate from 30% to 22% and exempted income tax on annual salaries up to Rs 12 lakh. Yet, he noted, those reliefs have not translated into private-sector job creation or salary hikes.

"I know you won't applaud because your appetite is so big that no matter how much you are given, it is never enough. I have given income tax relief up to Rs 12 lakh. But have you increased the number of employees or their salaries? No. It is always: 'Modi ji, you do it; we will see what happens.' This is how things will continue," the Prime Minister said.