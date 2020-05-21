Amazon forays into food delivery space, launches operations in Bengaluru

Amazon has forayed into the country's food delivery segment currently dominated by food tech unicorns Swiggy and Zomato. The Jeff Bezos-led e-commerce firm will start its operations in Bengaluru and allow customers to order food from local restaurants and cloud kitchens. It is currently delivering to four pin codes in the city. The company said that it is "adhering to the highest standards of safety" amid the coronavirus crisis and has constructed a proprietary hygiene certification bar. Amazon plans to provide 'contactless delivery' from local restaurants, around the vicinity of the customer.

"Customers have been telling us for some time that they would like to order prepared meals on Amazon in addition to shopping for all other essentials. This is particularly relevant in present times as they stay home safe. We also recognise that local businesses need all the help they can get. We are launching Amazon Food in select Bangalore pin codes allowing customers to order from handpicked local restaurants and cloud kitchens that pass our high hygiene certification bar," said an Amazon spokesperson.

The government recently allowed the e-commerce players to deliver both essential and non-essential items in red zones as well. Earlier, the e-tailers were only allowed to sell non-essential items in green and orange zones only.

On Monday, Swiggy announced that it will be laying off around 1,100 of its employees to absorb the impact of coronavirus pandemic. In a blog post, the company revealed that it will scale down businesses that are not going to be relevant for the next 18 months. They have also stated that the company will provide financial, emotional and career-related support to the impacted employees.

Meanwhile, Swiggy has reportedly announced home delivery of alcohol in Ranchi today. Liquor would be delivered through the 'Wine Shops' category on the app. The feature was launched after the app received the nod from the Jharkhand government. The service would be extended to other cities within a week.

Also read: Lockdown 4.0 Coronavirus Live Updates: SoPs for domestic flights! Aarogya Setu app mandatory; cases-1.12 lakh

Also read: Domestic flights to resume on Monday: What to keep in mind when you go to airport?