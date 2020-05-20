Cyclone Amphan LIVE Tracker: Super storm to hit Bengal soon; 3 lakh evacuated, 41 NDRF teams on standby

Cyclone Amphan Live Tracker : Super Cyclone Amphan that turned "extremely severe" on Tuesday will make a landfall in West Bengal today afternoon. Cyclone Amphan caused heavy rains parts of Odisha and Bengal on Tuesday, three days after it was formed in over south-east Bay of Bengal. As per weather experts, Cyclone Amphan is likely to pack winds gusting up to 185 km per hour as it lands in West Bengal and Bangladesh today. Over 3 lakh people have been evacuated in Bengal alone. As many as 1,620 shelter camps have been set up and 10,6476 people have been evacuated so far in Odisha. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed over 41 teams in both Odisha and West Bengal to deal with any crisis.

Check out all the latest updates on Cyclone Amphan on BusinessToday.In live blog

11:30AM: AMPHAN about 120 km east of Paradip (Odisha) at 10:30 am. To cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (west Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sunderbans. Landfall process to commence from afternoon: IMD

SUCS AMPHAN about 120 km east of Paradip (Odisha) at 1030 IST of 20th May. To cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (west Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sunderbans. Landfall process to commence from afternoon. pic.twitter.com/x4KEhmsSmZ â India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 20, 2020

11:20AM: Cyclone Amphan--Do's and Don't:

Before cyclone:

1. Ignore rumours, stay calm and don't panic.

2. Keep your mobile phones charged to ensure connectivity.

3. Listen to radio, watch news for weather updates.

4.Keep documents and valuables in water-proof container.

5.Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival.

6.Secure your house; carry out repairs; don't leave sharp objects loose.

7.Untie pets, to ensure their safety.

During and after cyclone:

1.Switch off electrical mains, gas supply.

2.Keep doors and windows shut.

3.If your house is unsafe, leave early before the onset of the cyclone.

4.Listen to radio/transistor.

5.Do not enter damaged buildings.

6.Watch out for broken electrical poles, wires, and other sharp objects.

7.Drink boil/chlorinated water.

8.Seek a safe shelter as soon as possible.

11:10AM: Gale Wind, speed reaching 100-110 kmph gusting to 125 kmph, prevailed along & off north coastal Odisha districts and 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph prevailed along & off south coastal Odisha.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over north coastal districts of Odisha in the past 24 hour.

11:05AM: The Super cyclone Amphan over Northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 22 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 8:30 am on May 20: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Twitter.

#CycloneAmphanUpdate



The Super #CycloneAmphan over Northwest #BayOfBengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 22 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 20th May, 2020 as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm. @IMDWeather#Odisha#WestBengalpic.twitter.com/tyiXvQDznx â NDMA India (@ndmaindia) May 20, 2020

10:55AM: Govt sets up 24X7 control room

Howrah Municipal Corporation has released a 24x7 helpline numberfor all those people who are stranded. People can cal at, 033-2637-1735.

Apart from this, Howrah Municipal Corporation has set up 24x7 control rooms at all borough offices and bally sub-offices. State and National Disaster Management teams have been deployed at the spot. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 37 teams in the coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal.

10:50AM: CYCLONE AMPHAN DAMAGES EXPECTED

Odisha (Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj)

Total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to kutcha houses.

Bending/ uprooting of power and communication poles.

Major damage to Kutcha and Pucca roads. Minor disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems.

Widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds. Blowing down of bushy trees like mango.

Small boats, country crafts may get detached from moorings.

10:45AM: CYCLONE AMPHAN DAMAGES EXPECTED

West Bengal (east Medinipur, south & north 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogli, Kolkata districts)

Extensive damage to all types of kutcha houses, some damage to old poorly managed Pucca structures.

Extensive uprooting of communication and power poles.

Disruption of rail/road link at several places.

Extensive damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards.

Blowing down of palm and coconut trees.

The uprooting of large bushy trees.

Large boats and ships may get torn from their moorings.

10:35AM: Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft are kept at stand by for deployment to undertake area scan, search & rescue and relief efforts

10:30AM: Power Ministry puts in place adequate arrangements to face cyclone Amphan

Union Ministry of Power has stated that it has put in place adequate arrangements/preparedness to handle power supply situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan. The National Load Desptach centre (NLDC) and Eastern Regional Load Despatch centre (ERLDC) of POSOCO have been nominated as the main control centres.

24x7 Control Rooms have been set up at Bhuvneshwar and Kolkata by PGCIL and NTPC. Also, PGCIL has set up a 24x7 Control Room at PGCIL Headquarters/Manesar.

Emergency Restoration Systems (ERS) (32 at 400 kV and 24 at 765 kV) along with adequate man power have already been placed at key locations which will be used in case any transmission tower collapses and transmission lines disrupted, power ministry said.

10:20AM: WATCH: Very strong winds at Odisha's Kendrapara

#WATCH Very strong winds at Odisha's Kendrapara, as cyclone 'AMPHAN' is expected to make landfall near Sunderbans in West Bengal today evening. pic.twitter.com/AHD2Wuo0ky â ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

10.15AM: Howrah-New Delhi AC Special Express cancelled

The departure of 02301 Howrah-New Delhi AC Special Express on Wednesday and 02302 New Delhi-Howrah AC Special Express has been cancelled due to super cyclone Amphan. The train would remain cancelled tomorrow as well.

The Met department in an advisory asked for stoppage or diversion of train movements owing to damage likely to be caused by the super cyclonic storm.

10.10AM: Kolkata airport operations suspended

The Kolkata airport director, on Wednesday, informed that all operations, including special flights, which were operational in view of COVID-19 pandemic, have been suspended till tomorrow, 5 AM.

10.05AM: West Bengal govt mounts one of its biggest evacuation exercises

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said more than three lakh people from three coastal districts have been moved to safety and all steps are being taken to deal with cyclone Amphan.

The state has put the coastal districts of East Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas, including the Sundarbans on high alert.

9.55AM: Assam govt issues 'high alert' over cyclone Amphan

The Assam government has directed the state disaster management authority to set up a control room to deal with the situation. In its latest bulletin, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted very heavy rainfalls in the western districts of Assam on Thursday(May 21).

9.50AM: Cyclone Amphan about 120 km east-southeast of Paradip, Odisha

Amphan to cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sunderbans. Landfall process to commence from the afternoon, the IMD said.

9.42AM: Digha in East Medinipur witnesses high tide and strong winds as cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall today.

watch video:

#WATCH Digha in East Medinipur witnesses high tide and strong winds as #CycloneAmphan is expected to make landfall today. #WestBengalpic.twitter.com/sxmX9Jt3Yw â ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

9.38 AM: Cyclone Amphan in Odisha

The Fire Department rushed to clear the road blockage that has resulted from the Cyclone Amphan in Odisha.

Odisha: Fire Services team clearing road blockage near R&B office in Bhadrak to facilitate the movement of vehicles, essential commodities, and emergency service personnel. #CycloneAmphanpic.twitter.com/jE2P9eAtqz â ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

9.35 AM: Amphan cyclone to make landfall. Wind speed across Odisha:

Paradip at 102 kmph

Chandbali at 74 kmph

Bhubaneswar at 37 kmph

Balasore at 61 kmph

Puri at 41 kmph

9.30 AM: IMD calls Cyclone Amphan extremely severe

The IMD said that Cyclone Amphan has centred as an extremely severe cyclonic storm over Northwest Bay of Bengal. It centred today at 6:30 am.

#SuperCycloneAmphan centered at 6:30 am today as an extremely severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal, about 125 km nearly south-southeast of Paradip: India Meteorological Department (IMD) pic.twitter.com/Nt7LvOfRHC â ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

9.25 AM: Amphan cyclone in Odisha

Cylcone Amphan is expected to make landfall in Odisha today. The impact is already visible as strong winds and high tides are witnessed in Chandipur.

Odisha: Strong winds and high tides at Chandipur in Balasore district, as #CycloneAmphan is expected to make landfall today. pic.twitter.com/4Na7Xbsc4C â ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

9.20 AM: Shelter camps set up in Odisha

Odisha is one of the most-impacted states. The state has set up 1,704 shelter camps so far and evacuated over 1.1 lakh people.

1704 shelter camps have been set up and 119075 people have been evacuated so far in Odisha in view of #CycloneAmphan. pic.twitter.com/CJjqA2PhCg â ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

9.15 AM: NDRF teams deployed

Nishit Upadhyay, NDRF 2nd Battalion Commandant said that 19 NDRF teams have been deployed in West Bengal. Six teams have been deployed in South-24 Parganas, four teams each in East Midnapore and Kolkata, three teams in North-24 Parganas, and one team each in Hooghly and Howrah.

9.10 AM: 1,620 shelter camps set up in Odisha

9.00 AM: West Bengal CM on Cyclone Amphan

"All precautionary measures are taken to deal with any eventuality arising out of the super cyclone. I had a word with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding it. At least three lakh people have been evacuated from three coastal districts of the state and moved to relief shelters,"Mamata Banerjee said during a presser on Tuesday.