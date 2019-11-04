Coca-Cola looks past fizzy drinks, launches Rani Float fruit juices in India

Coca-Cola's new offering in India, Rani Float, is a step beyond its trademark fizzy drinks. The fruit juices are made from fruits sourced from Indian farms and is a blend of fruit juice and real fruit pieces, the company stated.

Called Rani Float, the juices are priced at Rs 35 per 180 ml and are available in four flavours - peach, orange, pineapple and strawberry-banana. The company stated that along with its focus on the Indian youth who are increasingly looking for healthier drink options, the juice is also a valuable addition to the Coca-Cola Company's beverage portfolio. The company aims to enable farmers to increase their yield through sourcing fruits to launch fruit-based beverages.

Rani Float is currently available in metro cities across India and will be made available to a wider consumer audience through Reliance Retail stores in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Chennai and Sirhind.

Speaking on the launch, T Krishnakumar, President, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia said, "We're excited to bring Rani Float to India, the latest example of Coca-Cola's strategy to offer more choices to consumers and catering to their diverse tastes and preferences across beverage categories. Rani float is a convenient on-the-go snack that comes with a differentiated proposition - fruit drink with real fruit pieces. We are even more excited that we locally source fruits for Rani Float that is in line with our commitments towards the Fruit Circular Economy. We will continue to enhance the portfolio of innovative fruit based beverages."

Launched in 1982 by Saudi Arabia-based Aujan Industries, Rani Float formed a joint venture, Rani Refreshments, with Coca-Cola in 2011.

Abdulla Aujan, Chairman of Rani Refreshments said, "After many months of preparation, Coca-Cola India, together with its manufacturing and distribution partners, have launched Rani Float and we are now ready to make India a major global market for the Rani brand. Given the size of the market and the huge growth potential, I am confident that our new partnership will enable Rani to live up to its name as the 'Queen' of juices in India."

