Coronavirus lockdown: Uber teams up with Flipkart to deliver essentials in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi

Ride-hailing company Uber has entered into a partnership with e-commerce giant Flipkart to deliver essential supplies during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Flipkart, India's leading online marketplace, will use Uber's fleet to deliver its customers essential supplies across Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, the cab aggregator said in a blog post.

This happens to be Uber's third business to business (B2B) partnership within a week, following similar deals with Bigbasket and Kolkata-headquartered chain Spencer's Retail, said Prabhjeet Singh, director - operations, and head of cities, Uber India & South Asia.

"All these deals help in keeping citizens indoors so we can collectively support the government in helping contain the spread of COVID-19," Singh said.

He said that the cab service provider will not charge any commission for this service, so all the money earned through these deliveries will be given to drivers.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Uber launches UberMedic to provide transportation for healthcare workers

"In line with government guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19, all drivers associated with this service are being provided masks, gloves, sanitisers, and specialised safety training to ensure the highest possible safety and hygiene standards," he added.

The deal will help Flipkart to move essential supplies from our sellers/ vendors to customers in the shortest possible span of time. Flipkart had temporarily suspended operations last week and later resumed services the same day after assurance of safe passage of its supply chain and delivery executives by local law enforcement authorities.

Also Read: Ola gives 500 cabs to Karnataka govt to transport doctors, coronavirus-related activities

Last week, Uber announced it had partnered with grocery firm BigBasket to deliver essential products in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Noida.

Recently, the cab aggregator launched its UberMedic service to provide frontline healthcare workers safe, reliable and efficient transportation. The firm has tied up with the National Health Authority (NHA) to offer free UberMedic rides to healthcare workers in select locations for the next month. The deal will initially facilitate the provision of 150 cars free of cost to support medical facilities in New Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj and Patna.

By Chitranjan Kumar