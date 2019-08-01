BREAKING: ED raids residences of former Ranbaxy CEO Malvinder Singh, brother Shivinder Singh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at the residences of former Ranbaxy CEO Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder Singh.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday conducted raids at the residences of former Ranbaxy CEO Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder Singh. The probe agency carried out the searches in connection with a money-laundering case.
According to ED officials, the raids were conducted after a case was filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The move comes amid the charges of alleged financial irregularities against the Singh brothers and the subsequent downfall of their businesses.
Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at residences of Former Ranbaxy CEO Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh. pic.twitter.com/6kpMUMUf4K