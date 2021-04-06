Wipro appoints Sarah Adam-Gedge as MD for Australia and New Zealand

Wipro announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Sarah Adam-Gedge as the Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Adam-Gedge will focus on Wipro's vision for business growth, revenue expansion, client relationships, talent development, industry connections and brand building in the region.

Prior to joining Wipro, Adam-Gedge had served as the Managing Director of Publicis Sapient Australia. She has also served in various senior executive roles at different firms. She was Managing Director of Avanade Australia, Managing Partner and Vice President at IBM, Managing Partner at PwC and Partner at Arthur Andersen.

Adam-Gedge has worked in project and service-based consultancies spread across Australia, New Zealand, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America for 25 years. "Sarah has proven experience in leading digital transformation initiatives for large organisations globally with a successful track record of driving growth, profitability, business agility and managing successful relationships with customers and the influencer ecosystem," Wipro said in a statement.

NS Bala, CEO - Asia Pacific/Middle East/Africa (AMPEA), Wipro Limited, commented on Adam-Gedge's appointment as MD for ANZ. He said, "ANZ has been a strategic focus for Wipro over the years and even more so now with the region's growing demand for comprehensive digital transformation solutions, agility and scale, specialised technology requirements and innovation. I am excited to welcome Sarah and am confident that her leadership and deep understanding of this market will help clients succeed and drive our growth ambition in this region".

Commenting on her appointment as Managing Director, Adam-Gedge said, "I am looking forward to working with an outstanding team and being a part of Wipro, which is on a transformation journey globally. Wipro has strong values and is highly respected in the market, and this resonates with clients, partners and team members. I am delighted to have the opportunity to support Wipro's clients as they accelerate their digital and technology-led change initiatives".

