37 doctors test COVID-19 positive at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital as cases rise in Delhi

Thirty-seven doctors have tested positive for novel coronavirus at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Out of these, 32 doctors are in home isolation whereas 5 are hospitalised for treatment. The majority of these doctors have mild symptoms.

"Serving COVID patients at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 37 doctors of the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. Majority of these corona warriors have mild symptoms. Thirty-two doctors are in home isolation and the rest five are admitted in the hospital," a hospital source told news agency PTI.

The Delhi government has imposed a seven hour-long night curfew from 10:00 pm to 05:00 am till April 30 to contain COVID-19 spread. The development comes on the back of exacerbating COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

The national capital's coronavirus tally crossed the 6.90 lakh mark, with a total of 5,486 cases in the last 24 hours. Out of these, more than 6.90 people have been discharged so far with 3,363 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Delhi's COVID-19 death toll reached 11,133 with 20 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Delhi has total 19,455 active cases at present. More than 18.97 lakh people have been inoculated in Delhi as of Friday. Out of these, more than 15.65 lakh received the first dose whereas 3.31 lakh people got the second dose of the anti-COVID shot.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is not the only COVID facility where doctors have been infected with the contagion. As many as 39 doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 at Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU) after receiving the coronavirus vaccine shot. These include the KGMU vice-chancellor Lieutenant General (Retired) Dr. Bipin Puri and the hospital medical superintendent Professor D Himanshu, 20 doctors from the general surgery department, 9 from the urology department, and 3 from the Department of medicine.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: 6 employees at KGMU vice chancellor's office test COVID-19 positive despite vaccination

Also read: Delhi night curfew: Who can get e-pass for travelling, how to get it?

Also read: Delhi imposes night curfew from 10pm to 5am as Covid-19 cases rise