Bharat Bandh today: Schools, transport, banking services to be hit as 20 crore workers call for all-India strike

Bharat bandh today: It will be a day of protests in the country as several trade unions, bank employee unions, farmers' bodies and teachers' associations are taking part in a two-day nationwide strike against the Narendra Modi government. Transport, banking, education, health, steel, electricity, insurance and other services may be affected as these trade unions, comprising over 20 crore workers, will join the two-day Bharat Bandh. Left parties have also asked its affiliated unions to actively extend their support to the Bharat Bandh call given by these trade unions.

The trade unions will also take part in 'rail and rasta roko' (stop traffic and trains) protests to demand the fulfilment of a 12-point charter, which includes demands like minimum monthly salary of up to Rs 18,000, mandatory provision of equal pay for equal work, social security provisions, discontinuation of foreign investments in railways, banks and insurance sectors and job guarantee for the unemployed youth, among others. Amarjeet Kaur, General Secretary of All India Trade Union Congress, has said that over 20 crore workers under these unions will join the strike call given against the anti-people policies of the government.

Banking services, including cheque encashment, demand draft, ATM, and other services, may be disrupted due to the two-day strike call given by All India Bank Employees Association (AlBEA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI). Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, and Allahabad Bank have already informed the stock exchange that the scheduled strike will affect banking services.

Here are the major highlights of the Bharat Bandh.