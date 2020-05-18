Coronavirus: Cooperative housing societies in Mumbai to screen its residents

In view of rising cases of coronavirus, cooperative housing societies in Mumbai have been asked to monitor the health of their members. In a statement issued on May 17, the Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association stated that it is now mandatory for Cooperative Housing Societies (CHS) in Zone 5 of Mumbai to screen its residents for COVID-19.

As per the order, all the societies have to carry out screening of their members and maintain a record book of their body temperature and oxygen levels. The register maintained with the data will be checked by BMC officials from time to time, it said.

"It's the responsibility of the CHS to maintain register in which they need to maintain the details of the body temperature and oxygen levels of each member and their families," it noted.

A set of guidelines were mentioned along with the order and were issued by Maharashtra Cabinet Minister.

On May 17, Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state by COVID-19 in India, extended the ongoing curbs until May 31, hours before the national lockdown was extended for the similar duration.

On Sunday, the state recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,347 COVID-19 cases and 63 more deaths, including 38 from worst-hit Mumbai, taking the overall case count to 33,053 and the number of fatalities to 1,198. A total of 600 patients were discharged from hospitals earlier in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 7,688 so far, he said, adding that the state now has a total of 24,161 active cases.

Among the total COVID-19 cases and fatalities, Mumbai alone accounts for 20,150 patients and 734 deaths.

Pune, another coronavirus hotspot, has so far reported 3,464 coronavirus positive cases and 188 deaths, he said, adding that the entire Pune division has so far reported a total of 4,325 cases and 224 deaths.

With PTI inputs

Also Read: 'Fiscal Deficit, Ratings Downgrade': The fear and loathing in Atma Nirbhar Bharat

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Masks mandatory in public places across the country; punishment for spitting