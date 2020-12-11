COVID-19 vaccine may be available next month: Yogi Adityanath

Even as experts continue to cast doubts on the efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine and its availability in India, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has claimed that a coronavirus vaccine may be available next month. He added UP has already contained the spread of the pandemic and said that even developed nations like the US witnessed a death rate of about 8 per cent while UP saw a death rate of only 1.04 per cent.

"We are about a month away from the COVID-19 vaccine and the state has already contained the pandemic. Developed countries like the US registered a COVID-19 death rate of about 8 per cent, but Uttar Pradesh only saw 1.04 per cent of COVID-19 deaths."

While speaking at the inaugural ceremony of 'Healthy Eastern Uttar Pradesh' drive at the AIIMS Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister said that the World Health Organisation has praised the Uttar Pradesh government's coronavirus response and a research paper should be written on the same.

He stated, "Teamwork always pays rich dividends and medical institutes like AIIMS should realize their role in this regard. More and more research should be done on the field, which is generally better than what is done in labs." The BJP strongman in UP further added that Gorakhpur's medical fraternity was responsible for approximately 5 crore people, spread across Gorakhpur and Basti divisions, Bihar, east and north Bihar.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 20,801 active coronavirus cases and 8,011 people have succumbed to the contagion as per Union Health Ministry's COVID-19 dashboard. 5,32,349 people have recovered from novel coronavirus in the country's most populous state as of December 11, 2020.

