Death toll of Chinese troops far fewer than of Indian troops: Chinese media on Galwan clash

China suffered far fewer casualties than Indian troops, said Chinese media quoting a report on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement at the Parliament. Editor of Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times said that no Chinese troops were captured by Indian soldiers but PLA captured Indian jawans.

Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin said in a tweet, "As far as I know, the death toll of Chinese troops in Galwan Valley clash on June 15 is far fewer than 20 deaths of Indian troops. No Chinese soldiers was captured by Indian troops, but PLA captured many Indian soldiers that day." Along with the tweet, he put up a picture of a report with the headline 'India inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese forces at Galwan: Rajnath Singh'. The image of the report had 'fake news' stamped on it.

As far as I know, the death toll of Chinese troops in Galwan Valley clash on June 15 is far fewer than 20 deaths of Indian troops. No Chinese soldiers was captured by Indian troops, but PLA captured many Indian soldiers that day. pic.twitter.com/68ORN3k4Hk â Hu Xijin è¡é¡è¿ (@HuXijin_GT) September 17, 2020

Rajnath Singh, on June 15, had said that Indian soldiers laid down their lives to ensure the Chinese ploy was foiled. "They also sent a very strong message by imposing heavy casualties on the Chinese PLA," Singh had said. He added that the country should have 'full confidence' in the armed forces to rise up to any challenge and make the country proud.

The June clash that led to the loss of 20 Indian soldiers was the worst violence between India and China in over 40 years. China has so far not released its casualty figures but Xijin's statement indicates that there were casualties on their side too.

Tensions have only escalated between both the countries since then. The Chinese also unsuccessfully tried to occupy Indian territory in the southern bank of Pangong lake on August 29-30. Several rounds of diplomatic and military talks have ensued following the clash. Recently Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi also engaged in talks and agreed on a 5-point plan for disengagement.

