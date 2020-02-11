Delhi Election Results: Here's how biggest candidates have fared so far

Delhi Election Results: Hours into the counting of votes for Delhi Elections 2020, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seems set to return to power in the national capital. The party has taken a lead on 62 seats, out of 70, in Delhi, whereas BJP is ahead on 8 Assembly constituencies. As some exit polls predicted, Congress has been routed out of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Trends so far

As things stand, incumbent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is on his way to win the New Delhi constituency for a third time. Meanwhile, his deputy, Manish Sisodia has finally managed to come ahead on the Patparganj seat. Meanwhile, in a big upset for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kapil Mishra and Tejinder Pal Bagga are trailing from Model Town and Harinagar seats, respectively. Congress' Alka Lamba and former party chief Arvinder Singh Lovely are also trailing on their seats.

List of biggest winners

On the New Delhi Assembly seat, Arvind Kejriwal is ahead with a margin of 14,277 votes. Behind him is BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav. Counting so far has revealed 26,626 votes to Kejriwal, as opposed to 12,349 votes to Yadav.

Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia has pipped Ravinder Singh Negi of BJP on the Patparganj seat after trailing for a long time. He has won the seat with a margin of more than 2,000 votes.

Atishi, AAP candidate from Kalkaji, is also ahead of BJP's Dharambir Singh by a difference of 7,337 votes. By the 14th round, Atishi has 46,775 votes, whereas Singh has 39,438 votes.

List of biggest upsets

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Model Town seat, Kapil Mishra is trailing by a margin of 10,606 votes with only two rounds of counting left. Mishra currently has 34,711 votes. He is behind AAP candidate Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, who has 45,317 votes. In the run-up to 2020 Delhi elections, Mishra made headlines for all the wrong reasons. His polarising remarks got him banned from campaigning for 48 hours by the Election Commission of India.

Tejinder Pal Bagga, the BJP candidate from Hari Nagar, is trailing behind AAP candidate Raj Kumari Dhillon by a margin of 7,831 votes. Bagga has 18,833 votes, whereas Dhillion has 26,664 votes. Ram Niwas Goel, the AAP candidate from Shahdara and the current Delhi Assembly speaker, is trailing by a brief margin of 838 votes.

