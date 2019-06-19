Business Today

Finance Minister reviews state of economy at FSDC meet: RBI Governor

The FSDC is the apex body of sectoral regulators, headed by the finance minister. It was its first meeting of after the new government assumed office.

PTI   New Delhi     Last Updated: June 19, 2019
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday reviewed the state of economy at the meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) attended by sectoral regulators, including RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, here.

The meeting also discussed proposals releating to the Budget to be presented by Sitharaman on July 5 in the Lok Sabha, Das told reporters after the meeting.

The RBI Governor further said that the Bimal Jalan committee, which is looking into the size of capital reserves that the RBI should hold, is likely to submit its final report by June-end.

It was the first meeting of the FSDC after the new government assumed office.

Nirmala Sitharaman | Shaktikanta Das | Reserve Bank of India | FSDC
