FSSAI recruitment: Applications open for 275 vacancies, including technical officers, safety officials

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited application for Assistant Director, Administrative Officer, Hindi Translator, and ten other job posts.

According to the official notification, there are total 275 vacancies and both freshers and experienced candidates can apply for these posts.

Among 13 posts, the highest vacancies are for Technical Officer, that is 130 vacancies, while for the Central Food Safety Officer's post, there are total 37 vacancies.

The link for the online application will be functional from March 26 Tuesday on the official website of Fssai, fssai.gov.in. Last date to apply online is April 14 Sunday.

Earlier, the application process was to start off from March 15, 2019 which was postponed due to some administrative reasons.

Here are the details of vacancies:

Currently, FSSAI has its offices and labs in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai and Guwahati.

All the job posts are transferrable throughout the country.