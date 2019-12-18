GST Council meeting Live Updates: Lotteries to be taxed at uniform rate of 28%

GST Council meeting: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman-led Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council meeting has started in New Delhi. The Council is expected to announce measures to boost the real estate sector and revenue shortfall. Other proposals on agenda include refund for exporters and tax rates on lotteries. Speculations are rife that the Council may also impose 2 per cent cess on certain goods, which fall under 5-18 per cent tax slabs, though there's little clarity on it. Earlier, the FM held pre-Budget consultations with chief ministers of Goa, Haryana and Puducherry, Deputy Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Tripura and 17 finance ministers/ministers representing their states.

05:31 pm: GST Council votes for first time

The GST Council voted on a matter for the first time during its meeting. The panel voted in favour of a single GST rate of 28 per cent for lotteries.

05:25 pm: Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur and along with finance ministers from states and union territories are also present with FM Nirmala Sitharaman at the ongoing GST meeting.

04:41 pm: Steps to address tax shortfall

The GST Council could decide on measures to shore up shortfall in tax revenue. Earlier this week, in a meeting with senior tax officials, the Finance Ministry had laid down a monthly GST revenue target of 1.1 lakh crore for the next four months. Out of these four months, one month needs to a have tax collection amounting to 1.24 lakh crore, revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey had told tax officials. On the back of this development, the GST Council could take steps to ensure better compliance, easier return filing, and curbs to tax evasion.

04:27 pm: The tentative agenda for the meeting includes measures to boost the real estate sector and shore up revenue shortfall. The all-powerful panel of finance ministers could also take a decision on refund for exporters and uniform tax rates on lotteries.

04:09 pm: The FM chairs the 38th GST Council meeting in New Delhi.