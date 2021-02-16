India exported 37% of COVID-19 vaccines as gifts

A significant part of coronavirus vaccines exported by India have been gifts to friendly countries. Between mid-January and second week of February, India exported more than 1.6 crore doses to around 20 countries. Around 62.7 lakh doses or 37 per cent of the exports to friendly countries were gifts. India exported coronavirus vaccines to countries in the neighbourhood to Africa and Americas.

Union Ministry of Health data shows that India will earn revenue from shipments of around 63 per cent sent to countries like UAE, South Africa, Brazil, Egypt, Morocco, Bangladesh, Algeria and Kuwait. These countries together received more than 1 crore doses between January 25 and February 2.

Bangladesh purchased the most number of vaccines, around 50 lakh, followed by Brazil and Morocco with 20 lakh each. South Africa bought 10 lakh doses, while Kuwait and UAE bought 2 lakh each, followed by Egypt and Algeria with 50,000 each, as mentioned in a report in Times of India.

Bangladesh also received the most number of vaccines as gift from India with 20 lakh doses, followed by Myanmar with 15 lakh, Nepal with 10 lakh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan with 5 lakh each, Bhutan with 1.5 lakh, Maldives, Mauritius, Bahrain, Oman and Barbados with 1 lakh each, Dominica with 70,000 and Seychelles with 50,000 doses.

The health ministry said that vaccines are being exported after a thorough review of requirement in India. It assured that India's needs will not be affected.

Meanwhile, India has already vaccinated 85 lakh healthcare and frontline workers till Monday. As many as 85,16,771 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 1,83,664 sessions. Around 98,118 healthcare workers have taken their second dose too. India aims to vaccinate 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase.

