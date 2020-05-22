India's GDP growth in FY21 to remain negative, says RBI Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said that India's GDP growth is likely to remain in the negative zone in FY21. Governor Das said at the RBI press conference on Friday that the growth might pick up in the second half of FY 2020-21.

"A combination of fiscal, monetary, and administrative measures will help revive the economy in the second half," said the RBI chief.

The Governor warned of a highly uncertain inflation outlook and said that the supply shock in April is likely to persist for the next coming months.

Das said that the biggest blow to the economy has come from the slump in private consumption. Consumer durables production has decreased 33 per cent in the month of March. He added that the domestic economic activity has been severely contracted in the last two months under the coronavirus lockdown. However, the agricultural sector has offered a ray of hope.

The Governor said that India is facing a crisis as there has been loss in production as well as a crash in demand. Power and fuel consumption has plunged, he said. The top six states contributing to manufacturing is in red, he added.