Kargil war 20th Anniversary: IAF chief revisits battle memories, says Mirage 2000 was modified to take on Pakistan

The integration of targeting pods and laser-guided bomb system for the Mirage 2000 aircraft for the Kargil war was done in a record time of 12 days, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said Monday.

Dhanoa was speaking at an event at the Gwalior air base to commemorate 20 years of the Kargil war.

"Modification to the Mirage 2000 was in process and expedited, and system was brought in place for the Kargil War," the IAF chief said.

"The integration of Litening targeting pod and laser-guided bomb system was done in a record time of 12 days," the IAF chief said.

He also said deploying Mirage 2000 jets and air support to ground forces turned the tide of the 1999 war.

On the Balakot air strike and subsequent events, the IAF chief said, "Pakistan did not enter our airspace, we hit the terror camps and it failed to target our army bases."

To a question on the recent crash of an IAF AN-32 aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh, Dhanoa said, "AN-32 aircraft will continue to fly in mountainous areas. We don't have any replacement."

"We are in process of getting more modern aircraft which will be put in critical role once received, and AN-32 will be out and used for transport and training purposes," he said.

All 13 air-warriors on board the transport aircraft died in the crash in a heavily forested mountainous area in Arunachal Pradesh this month.

