Lockdown 3.0: Delhi govt giving 'too much' relaxation during lockdown, says Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, on Monday, expressed concerns over the relaxation of lockdown norms in Delhi. He said that the Delhi government has allowed too much relaxation in the capital.

Dr Harsh Vardhan said that considering Delhi's current coronavirus count, it should follow strict lockdown norms. "I should not comment on what more needs to be done in Delhi, as it may be taken as a political statement. But considering the current status, I personally feel that more stringent action needs to be taken in the national capital to combat COVID-19. I think that minimum relaxation should be given by Delhi government during coronavirus-induced lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19," he added.





#WATCH Delhi: Long queue seen outside a liquor shop in C-Block, Vasant Vihar. Govt has allowed sale of liquor in standalone shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops or shops in residential complexes. #CoronavirusLockdownpic.twitter.com/WPWdaC6Q1c â ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Sunday announced a list of activities that would be allowed during the third phase of lockdown in the national capital. Among these included sales of liquor, the commencement of industrial activities, manufacturing, and others.

Therefore, on Monday, liquor shops opened in the national capital for the first time since lockdown began on March 25. The Delhi government has reportedly permitted around 150 government-run liquor shops to open from 9 am to 6:30 pm from May 4.

As a result, a large number of people lined up outside liquor outlets in areas like Burari, Mayur Vihar, Gandhi Vihar, Rohini, and Janakpuri. Police personnel were seen trying to manage the crowd outside many outlets.

#WATCH: More than a kilometre long queue seen outside a liquor shop at Desh Bandhu Gupta Road in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/LSOoZ3Zzd7 â ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Delhi is in the red zone, which means here the coronavirus outbreak is severe. Delhi has country's third-highest positive cases for coronavirus at 4,549. Delhi's all 11 districts are under the red zone. The capital has a total of 97 containment zones.

Delhi: More number of vehicles seen on roads in the national capital today, after Delhi govt announces several relaxations amid #CoronavirusLockdown; Visuals from Moolchand. pic.twitter.com/5orSQBBP4F â ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

