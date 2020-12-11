MHA summons DGP, chief secretary following attack on BJP chief JP Nadda's convoy in West Bengal

Union Home Ministry has summoned Director General of Police and chief secretary on Friday, a day after BJP chief JP Nadda's convoy was attacked in West Bengal. The summons have been made to discuss the law and order situation in West Bengal where elections are scheduled to be contested in a few months.

Meanwhile, the Central Government on Friday received an incident report from West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar about what exactly took place in Diamond Harbour yesterday where the convoy was attacked. Diamond Habour is the Lok Sabha constituency of Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of WB CM Mamata Banerjee.

The DGP and chief secretary are expected to be asked by the Home Ministry to explain the law and order situation in WB. They will also be asked about the steps taken to prevent political violence and other crimes in West Bengal, said an official, according to The Times of India.

"The home ministry has received a report from the West Bengal governor on the law and order situation in the state," the official added.

Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the attack on the BJP chief's convoy was "sponsored violence". Shah also alleged that the state of West Bengal has "descended into an era of tyranny and anarchy" under TMC's rule.

Stones were pelted at the BJP chief's convoy when he was travelling to Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district to address a rally. The entire incident was caught on camera.

Vehicles of several other BJP members including BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh were part of the convoy which was attacked. Their cars were also damaged during the stone-pelting. The BJP has alleged that the ruling party - TMC was behind the attack on Nadda's convoy. However, Mamata Banerjee has dismissed all allegations and has said that the attack was a "drama" staged by the BJP itself to attract political attention before the state elections next year.

Also Read: Meet Raja Chari, Indian-American astronaut part of NASA's manned mission to Moon and beyond

Also read: 'Structure your thoughts': Oyo's Ritesh Agarwal tells budding entrepreneurs