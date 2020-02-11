Model Town Election Results: BJP's Kapil Mishra aims to dethrone AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi

Delhi Election Results 2020: Bharatiya Janata Party's Kapil Mishra has the daunting task of dethroning Aam Aadmi Party's incumbent MLA from Model Town Akhilesh Pati Tripathi. The Congress party is also aiming to regain the seat that it last won in 1993. The grand old party has fielded a Mahila Congress secretary, Akansha Ola in the Delhi Elections 2020. According to early trends, Mishra is leading from the constituency.

Mishra is a former AAP leader who defected to BJP in 2019. He had accused CM Kejriwal and health minister Satyender Jain of corruption and rebelled against the party in 2017. The BJP candidate first rose to prominence in 2010 when he protested against the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Commonwealth Games preparation. He had founded the Youth for Justice action group in the early 2000s that took out protests in Delhi during the Jessica Lal murder trial.

He fought the 2013 elections on an AAP ticket but lost to BJP leader Mohan Singh Bisht. In 2015, he defeated Bisht by a margin of over 44,000 votes. He was fired from the cabinet after he accused Kejriwal of corruption. He subsequently became a BJP supporter.

Also read: Delhi Election Results Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP crosses majority mark; BJP surges on 20 seats

The Election Commission had also imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban on Mishra for his controversial tweets. He had also accused the Congress party and AAP of fuelling protests in the national capital.

On the other hand, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi defeated long time Congress MLA from Model Town Kanwar Karan Singh in 2013 and 2015 polls. Before that Singh had been serving as the Model Town MLA between 1998 and 2013.

According to the India Today-Axis My India exit polls, AAP is likely to win 59-68 seats in the 70-seat Delhi assembly. The poll also stated that AAP is likely to win 9-10 seats in the Chandni Chowk district that includes Model Town. BJP might be restricted to 0-1 seat in the area, while Congress might not win any.

Also read: Delhi Election Results 2020: Watch live streaming on Aaj Tak, India Today

Also read: Delhi Election Result 2020: Counting time; how to check; when will trends start coming in?