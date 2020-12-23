PM-KISAN: Govt to transfer Rs 18,000 crore to 9 crore farmer families on Dec 25

The government will release the third instalment of financial benefit under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) on December 25. The Prime Minister will enable the transfer of more than Rs 18,000 crore to over 9 crore beneficiary families of farmers, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The PMO said that the Prime Minister will also have a conversation with farmers from six different states during the event. The event will take place virtually. "Farmers will share their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the government for farmers' welfare. The Agriculture Minister will also be present," stated the PMO.

Separately, the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that all BJP MPs, ministers and state leadership have been asked to visit block level and their constituencies to create awareness about the farmers' issues and the bills. He said that they are hopeful of the unions coming forward to talk because only talks can resolve such issues. "I am hopeful that farmers' unions will discuss our request. Whatever they want to add and subtract from the government's proposal, they should tell us. We are ready for a discussion at the time and date of their convenience. I am hopeful of a solution," he said.

Tomar added that all the gaps in the agriculture sector will be filled through various schemes that will benefit the farmers and ensure that they get the right price. He said that even during the pandemic, the government ensured that the work related to farming and agriculture were not affected.

"I would also like to thank banks, as they brought more than 1 crore farmers under Kisan Credit Card cover during the pandemic and gave farmers Rs 1 lakh crore in the last 8 months. We have undertaken some reforms and will bring more in future," he stated.

