Rafale induction ceremony: French minister is chief guest at the event; before leaving for Ambala this morning, Parly received a ceremonial Guard of Honour on her arrival in Delhi and met Singh at Palam Air Force Station

September 10, 2020 | Updated 10:07 IST
Rafale Induction Live Updates: Rajnath Singh, French counterpart Florence Parly leave for Ambala
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Armed Forces of France Florence Parly will take part in the Rafale induction ceremony

The Indian Air Force will formally induct the Rafale fighter aircraft into 17th Squadron, also known as Golden Arrows, at Air Force Station, Ambala, at 10 AM today. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Armed Forces of France, Florence Parly, will take part in the induction ceremony. The French minister will be the chief guest at the event. Before leaving for Ambala earlier this morning, Parly received a ceremonial Guard of Honour on her arrival in Delhi and met Singh at the Palam Air Force Station. Both of them have now left for the Ambala airbase to take part in the Rafale induction ceremony.

10.05 AM: The Rafale jets are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in more than two decades, says Rajnath Singh.

10.00 AM: Programme to begin at 10 am in Ambala

  • First, a traditional 'Sarva Dharma Puja' will take place. Thereafter, an air display by Rafale and Tejas aircraft as well as by the 'Sarang aerobatic team' will be held.
  • A traditional water cannon salute will also be given to the Rafale fleet before its ceremonial induction into the 17 Squadron of the IAF. 

9.59 AM: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Armed Forces of France Florence Parly leave for Ambala to take part in the Rafale induction ceremony. - ANI

9.30 AM: Florence Parly receives a ceremonial Guard of Honour on her arrival at Delhi.

9.00 AM: Minister of Armed Forces of France Florence Parly arrives at Delhi's Palam airport.

