Breaking News May 7: Vizag gas leak; 7 dead, over 5,000 fall sick in styrene gas leak incident in LG polymers unit in Visakhapatnam

9.30 AM: Total casualties in Vizag gas leak

The chemical gas leakage reported at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam. People being taken to hospital after they complained of burning sensation in eyes & breathing difficulties. Police, fire tenders, ambulances reach spot. More details awaited. As per initial reports, there have been seven casualties in Vizag gas leak incident so far, one of them fell into well while trying to escape. "Vizag gas leak occurred at around 3:30 am today morning. The evacuation operation is still underway. The plant was shut due to the countrywide lockdown," says Andhra Pradesh DGP DG Sawang tells ANI.

8.30 PM: PM Modi congratulates the country on Buddha Purnima

"Buddha is limitless. Lord Buddha himself adapted to different challenges. Buddha is a thought, which showed us the way of life. We are blessed to see several such people around us who have come out to help humanity, not only in India but across the world. Each such individual is worthy of salute. In these trying times, Buddha's messages for humanity are more prominent," says PM Modi.