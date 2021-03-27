West Bengal, Assam Election Phase 1 Voting 2021 Live Updates: PM Modi urges people to vote

Election updates live: Polling for 30 seats has begun in West Bengal, whereas in Assam, 47 seats will go to the polls today. Ove 1.54 lakh Bengali voters will decide the fate of 191 candidates, while chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, several ministers and leaders of the opposition are in the fray in this phase in Assam. Voting for the first phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam began at 7 am and is set to last till 6 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the voters in West Bengal and Assam to vote in "record numbers".

Check out all the latest updates on West Bengal and Assam phase 1 assembly elections on BusinessToday.In live blog

09:01 am: Phase 1 voting in west Bengal: Mamata Banerjee urges voters to vote in large numbers

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has urged the voters to exercise their right to franchise in massive numbers in a tweet. TMC supremo tweeted, "I call upon the people of Bengal to exercise their democratic right by coming out and voting in large numbers."

08:57 am: Assam election voting live updates: Casting your vote in the times of COVID-19

The Election Commission has made all arrangements to ensure that voting takes place safely in Assam in the times of coronavirus. In districts like Dibrugarh and Majuli, the EC has arranged temperature checks for voters at entry and exit points. Besides, it has also made masks and hand sanitiser available at the polling booths here.

In Majuli district, voters are following social distancing at the polling station set up at the Kamala Bari Junior Basic School.

08: 48 am: West Bengal polls: TMC MP Derek O' Brien claims "Bengal's Daughter" will give a crushing defeat to "Bengal's traitor" in Nandigram

ðMay2. Trinamool will win Bengal. ð 1ï¸â£Bengal's Daughter will defeat Bengal's Traitor in his 'backyard' in Nandigram. 2ï¸â£Mo-Sha and members of the Tourist Gang will continue trying to destroy every institution 3ï¸â£Women in Bengal will continue to wear saris any way they want. - Derek O'Brien | à¦¡à§à¦°à§à¦ à¦'à¦¬à§à¦°à¦¾à¦¯à¦¼à§à¦¨ (@derekobrienmp) March 27, 2021

08:43 am: West Bengal election voting updates: First phase of polling begins in Jhargram

West Bengal: First phase of polling begins in Jhargram #WestBengalElections2021pic.twitter.com/fHP1oKNQ2x - ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

08:40 am: Where to catch West Bengal, Assam polls live?

You can watch the latest and live updates about the West Bengal and Assam election on India Today and Aaj Tak TV channels as there will be full coverage and detailled analysis about each constituency and leader. Aaj Tak and India Today are also live streaming West Bengal and Assam election updates on their YouTube channels as well.

08:35 am: West Bengal polls: BJP candidate from West Midnapore Samit Das casts his vote

BJP candidate from the West Midnapore constituency has cast his vote during the phase 1 of West Bengal Assembly Elections. While talking to reporters here, Das alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers are trying to create disturbance in rural areas.

Voting underway smoothly in Midnapore town. But, at some places in rural areas, TMC workers are trying to create a disturbance. At booth no. 266 & 267, 7-8 TMC workers entered the booth to influence the voters. We've complained to EC: BJP candidate from West Midnapore, Samit Das pic.twitter.com/nVZUn4TPnP - ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

08:23 am: West Bengal election news: Amit Shah appeals people to vote in "maximum numbers"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah invoked Subhash Chandra Bose and Shyamaprasad Mukherjee and tweeted in Bangla, "I urge the first round voters of West Bengal to cast their votes in maximum numbers to restore the glory of Bengal. One of your votes will realise the dream of building Bengal according to the thoughts of great men like Subhash Chandra Bose, Gurudev Tagore and Shyamaprasad Mukherjee."

08:20 am: Assam election voting live: Large voter turnout seen in Nagaon and Dibrugarh districts

#WATCH Voters turn out in large numbers in Rupahi, Nagaon District, for voting in the first phase of Assam Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/5vjn7GgVNn - ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

#AssamAssemblyPolls | A long queue of voters outside a polling station in Bakul, Dibrugarh pic.twitter.com/ySg34ZEWrh - ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

08:15 am: Home Minister Amit Shah appeals Assamese voters to vote in "large numbers"

Following in the lead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also urged voters in Assam to come out in large numbers and exercise their right to franchise. Shah tweeted in Hindi, "Today, the first phase of polling is being held in Assam. I appeal to all the voters, especially youngsters to vote in large numbers to maintain peace, development and prosperity in the state. Your participation in this mahaparva of democracy is the main pillar of progress of Assam, so do vote."

08:07 am: Ex-PM and Congress leader Manmohan Singh on being an MP from Assam

Former Prime Minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh thanked the people of Assam saying it was his "privilege to represent Assam in Rajya Sabha for 28 years from 1991 to 2019". The veteran Congress leader, who is also the architect of the 1991 economic reforms, added voters must elect a government that upholds the values of Indian constitution and democracy and is capable of putting Assam back on the path of peace.

-- Agencies

08:00 am: Election news live: PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to urge voters in West Bengal and Assam to "exercise their franchise in record numbers".

Today, Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections begin. I would request all those who are voters in the seats polling today to exercise their franchise in record numbers. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2021

The first phase of elections begin in Assam. Urging those eligible to vote in record numbers. I particularly call upon my young friends to vote. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2021

07:50 am: Voting begins in Purulia