Business Today
Loading...

Wholesale inflation rises to 2.03% in Jan from 1.22% in Dec

WPI inflation in December 2020 stood at 1.22 per cent, whereas the figure was pegged at 3.52 per cent in January 2020

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | February 15, 2021 | Updated 12:27 IST
Wholesale inflation rises to 2.03% in Jan from 1.22% in Dec

Wholesale inflation, calculated on the basis of Wholesale Price Index (WPI), increased to 2.03 per cent in January, in comparison to 1.22 per cent in December 2020, showed data released by Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday. WPI inflation in the corresponding month last year stood at 3.52 per cent, the date reflected.

"The rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at (2.03 per cent) (provisional) for the month of January, 2021 (over January, 2020) as compared to 3.52 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year," the ministry stated.

  • Print
  • COMMENT
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close