Wholesale inflation rises to 2.03% in Jan from 1.22% in Dec

Wholesale inflation, calculated on the basis of Wholesale Price Index (WPI), increased to 2.03 per cent in January, in comparison to 1.22 per cent in December 2020, showed data released by Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday. WPI inflation in the corresponding month last year stood at 3.52 per cent, the date reflected.

