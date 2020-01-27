Infographic: Where are India's detention centres?

With Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) coming into effect, many fear its combination with NRC (National Register of Citizens) can be deadly one, sending huge number of people into detention centres. There are 11 functional detention centres in India, but only the ones in Assam are linked to NRC while the others are to hold foreign criminals. However, if Ministry of Home Affair's directions are followed by states then more than 35 detention centres can be built in the future. This BusinessToday.In infographic investigates the history and the current day reality of detention centres in India