Infographic: Monsoon 2019 worst since 1961; ravaged India and vegetation

Extended monsoon and excessive rains in 2019 have affected food supply, increased prices, and even hindered sowing of kharif crops. Here's a look at how rainfall this season affected crops and food prices

Niti Kiran | Mohsin Shaikh   New Delhi     Last Updated: October 2, 2019  | 20:25 IST
A farmer inspects his paddy crop flattened after rainfall

The year so far has seen excessive rainfall resulting in floods which has affected food supplies. However, rains haven't been uniform across the country. Several parts of the country stayed deficient.

This BusinessToday.In 'Graphicle' looks at how Monsoon 2019 hurt India and its vegetation:

Click here to Enlarge

