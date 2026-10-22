CA Intermediate Sept 2026 results: 14,818 clear exam; Mumbai's Neel Rajesh Shah, Nashik's Chandak Sakshi secure first rank

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CA Intermediate September 2026: Group-wise results

According to the figures in the result, 1,00,301 candidates appeared for Group I, of whom 23,210 passed. The pass percentage stood at 23.14%, the highest among the three categories listed.

For Group II, 68,400 candidates appeared and 12,938 cleared the examination, translating into a pass percentage of 18.92%. In the both-groups category, 5,066 of the 38,339 candidates who appeared passed, taking the success rate to 13.21%.

The total number of candidates who passed the Intermediate examination was 14,818.

Two candidates share all-India first rank

The toppers’ list features four candidates across the top three all-India ranks, with Shah and Sakshi tied for first place. Both scored 502 marks and secured an identical percentage of 83.67%, according to the result.

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Shruti V from Chennai secured the all-India second rank with 492 marks, equivalent to 82.00%. Prem Agarwal from Surat ranked third with 490 marks, or 81.67%.

How is the CA Intermediate examination conducted?

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) conducts the CA Intermediate examination across two groups, comprising three papers each. Each paper carries 100 marks, taking the total to 300 marks per group and 600 marks across both groups.

The six subjects include Advanced Accounting, Corporate and Other Laws, Taxation, Cost and Management Accounting, Auditing and Ethics, and Financial Management and Strategic Management.

The exams were conducted offline through pen-and-paper mode in a single afternoon shift each day, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

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What are the passing criteria?

Candidates must secure at least 40% in each paper and a minimum aggregate of 50% in the relevant group to qualify, according to September 2026 results. This means candidates must meet both the individual-paper threshold and the overall group requirement.

Result compared with May 2026

The September 2026 results showed higher pass percentages across all three categories compared with May 2026. According to ICAI’s May results release, Group I recorded a pass rate of 10.25%, Group II 16.11%, and both groups 8.47%. In September, these figures rose to 23.14%, 18.92% and 13.21%, respectively—gains of 12.89, 2.81 and 4.74 percentage points.

How to check CA Intermediate September 2026 results

Candidates can check their results at caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in by clicking on the CA Intermediate September 2026 result link. Enter the ICAI registration number, roll number and CAPTCHA code, then click ‘Submit’ to view the result. Candidates should download the scorecard and save a copy for future reference.