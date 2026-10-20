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UPSC CDS 2 result 2026 out: 8,956 candidates qualify for SSB interviews, check PDF

UPSC CDS 2 result 2026 out: 8,956 candidates qualify for SSB interviews, check PDF

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will proceed to the SSB interview stage, subject to the prescribed eligibility criteria

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 20, 2026 12:23 PM IST
UPSC CDS 2 result 2026 out: 8,956 candidates qualify for SSB interviews, check PDFThe UPSC is a constitutional body. It conducts national examinations, like, the Civil Services Examination, CDS, NDA, and other central recruitment tests. (AI Image: Author India Today Digital)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination II, 2026 result, shortlisting 8,956 candidates for the next stage of the selection process. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can check their qualifying status through the result PDF available on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

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The result was announced on October 19, 2026. The written examination was conducted on September 13, and the result PDF contains the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews, subject to eligibility conditions and verification requirements.

The CDS examination is conducted to recruit eligible candidates for the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA) and Officers Training Academy (OTA).

READ THIS: ‘Why do we need a question paper?’ Nandan Nilekani’s solution to exam paper leaks

UPSC CDS 2 result 2026: How to download PDF

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

  • Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.
  • Navigate to the examinations or written results section.
  • Find the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2026 result link.
  • Open the result PDF containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates.
  • Use Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on Mac to search for your roll number.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

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Candidates should carefully verify their roll numbers in the official result document and follow subsequent announcements from the commission.

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What to do next?

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will proceed to the SSB interview stage, subject to the prescribed eligibility criteria. The interviews will be conducted by the respective Service Selection Boards under the Ministry of Defence for admission to the four academies.

Candidates who selected the Army as their first preference, including those applying for the IMA and OTA, must register on the Indian Army Recruiting Directorate's website, joinindianarmy.nic.in, to receive information about their SSB interviews.

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Shortlisted candidates should regularly check the official UPSC website and relevant recruitment portals for interview schedules, call letters, document requirements and other instructions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 20, 2026 12:20 PM IST
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