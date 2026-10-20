UPSC CDS 2 result 2026 out: 8,956 candidates qualify for SSB interviews, check PDF

The CDS examination is conducted to recruit eligible candidates for the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA) and Officers Training Academy (OTA).

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UPSC CDS 2 result 2026: How to download PDF

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

Navigate to the examinations or written results section.

Find the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2026 result link.

Open the result PDF containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates.

Use Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on Mac to search for your roll number.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

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Candidates should carefully verify their roll numbers in the official result document and follow subsequent announcements from the commission.

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What to do next?

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will proceed to the SSB interview stage, subject to the prescribed eligibility criteria. The interviews will be conducted by the respective Service Selection Boards under the Ministry of Defence for admission to the four academies.

Candidates who selected the Army as their first preference, including those applying for the IMA and OTA, must register on the Indian Army Recruiting Directorate's website, joinindianarmy.nic.in, to receive information about their SSB interviews.

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Shortlisted candidates should regularly check the official UPSC website and relevant recruitment portals for interview schedules, call letters, document requirements and other instructions.