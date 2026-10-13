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‘Why do we need a question paper?’ Nandan Nilekani’s solution to exam paper leaks

‘Why do we need a question paper?’ Nandan Nilekani’s solution to exam paper leaks

Repeated examination paper leaks have put the spotlight on exam security, with the Infosys co-founder proposing a technology-led approach to make competitive tests more secure.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 5:04 PM IST
‘Why do we need a question paper?’ Nandan Nilekani’s solution to exam paper leaksNandan Nilekani proposes AI-generated question papers and nationwide CBT

India’s competitive examination system could see a technology-led overhaul, with Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani proposing a way to reduce the incentive to leak question papers - generate them at the last minute on the day of the exam. Speaking at the Bloomberg Economic Forum in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 13, Nilekani also called for a nationwide shift towards computer-based testing (CBT).

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"Why do we need to have a question paper," Nilekani asked. "The moment you have a question paper, it becomes an economic incentive for that to be sold," he said.

The proposal comes amid concerns over the security of high-stakes examinations and the impact of paper leaks on students. Instead of preparing a single question paper well in advance, Nilekani suggested building a large question bank and generating the paper closer to the examination. The approach could make advance access to the final paper more difficult, although its effectiveness would depend on how the system is designed and secured.

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How last-minute question paper generation could work

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Nilekani said a large question bank could allow exam authorities to generate the question paper only at the last minute, reducing the opportunity to obtain and sell a fixed paper in advance. The idea is to remove the incentive created by the possibility of accessing a question paper before the examination.

Alongside this, he called for examinations to move towards computer-based testing across the country. Under CBT, candidates take tests on computers at designated centres rather than relying on printed question papers. While digital delivery could reduce risks associated with printing and transporting papers, the system would still need safeguards against unauthorised access and other forms of malpractice.

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Why expanding CBT infrastructure matters

Nilekani said India already has 150,000 locations where candidates can take tests, but the network needs to expand to support wider adoption of computer-based examinations. This would require adequate testing facilities and reliable systems across regions, including areas with limited digital infrastructure.

Nilekani, who heads a task force examining reforms to India’s examination system, said these are systemic issues that need to be addressed. The proposed changes remain part of the reform process, and their eventual implementation will depend on the recommendations and safeguards adopted by the authorities.

Technology could help reduce some vulnerabilities, but secure question banks, effective oversight and accessible testing centres would remain essential to making examinations fairer and more reliable.

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Published on: Oct 13, 2026 2:10 PM IST
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