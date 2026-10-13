The proposal comes amid concerns over the security of high-stakes examinations and the impact of paper leaks on students. Instead of preparing a single question paper well in advance, Nilekani suggested building a large question bank and generating the paper closer to the examination. The approach could make advance access to the final paper more difficult, although its effectiveness would depend on how the system is designed and secured.

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How last-minute question paper generation could work

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Nilekani said a large question bank could allow exam authorities to generate the question paper only at the last minute, reducing the opportunity to obtain and sell a fixed paper in advance. The idea is to remove the incentive created by the possibility of accessing a question paper before the examination.

Alongside this, he called for examinations to move towards computer-based testing across the country. Under CBT, candidates take tests on computers at designated centres rather than relying on printed question papers. While digital delivery could reduce risks associated with printing and transporting papers, the system would still need safeguards against unauthorised access and other forms of malpractice.

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Why expanding CBT infrastructure matters

Nilekani said India already has 150,000 locations where candidates can take tests, but the network needs to expand to support wider adoption of computer-based examinations. This would require adequate testing facilities and reliable systems across regions, including areas with limited digital infrastructure.

Nilekani, who heads a task force examining reforms to India’s examination system, said these are systemic issues that need to be addressed. The proposed changes remain part of the reform process, and their eventual implementation will depend on the recommendations and safeguards adopted by the authorities.

Technology could help reduce some vulnerabilities, but secure question banks, effective oversight and accessible testing centres would remain essential to making examinations fairer and more reliable.