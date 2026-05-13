CBSE class 12 result 2026 soon? DigiLocker, UMANG show ‘coming soon’ alert

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board exam results soon after DigiLocker and the UMANG app started displaying “results coming soon” notifications.

The alerts have sparked anticipation among lakhs of students waiting for their marks. Although CBSE has not officially confirmed the date and time of the result declaration, such notifications usually appear when the board begins syncing marksheets and certificates ahead of release.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Students will be able to access their results through CBSE official website, CBSE Results portal, DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

What the ‘coming soon’ alert means

The notification on DigiLocker does not mean the result has already been declared. It indicates that CBSE’s digital result system is being prepared for upload.

📢 CBSE Class XII Results 2026 Coming Soon on DigiLocker!



Students without an APAAR ID can easily create their DigiLocker account before result day by following a few simple steps.



🔹 Visit: https://t.co/VNwLnmcQlL

🔹 Click on “Get Started”

🔹 Enter your details and Access Code… pic.twitter.com/3Kktj8lfDJ — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) May 11, 2026

Once the results are announced, students can find their Class 12 marksheet under the “Issued Documents” or “Education” section on DigiLocker.

Advertisement

Similarly, the UMANG app has activated a “coming soon” tag before enabling the result login window. After the declaration, students will be required to enter details such as their roll number, school number or centre number, admit-card ID and date of birth to access the marksheet.

In previous years, CBSE results were released within a few days of DigiLocker activating result-related services. Based on that trend, students are expecting the Class 12 results shortly, although the board has not confirmed any timeline yet.

How to check result on DigiLocker

Students can follow these steps to access their marksheet online:

Visit DigiLocker Results portal or open the DigiLocker app

Log in using a registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked account

Open the “Education” or “CBSE” section

Select “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” or “Class XII Marksheet”

Enter roll number, school code and admit-card ID

Submit details to view the marksheet

Download and save the document for future use

Documents students should keep ready

Students are advised to keep all important login details and documents ready to avoid last-minute confusion once the results are declared.

Advertisement

They should download and save a copy of the provisional marksheet, which may be required for entrance exams and admissions including NEET, JEE and CUET.

Students should also keep these documents ready:

Digital passing certificate from DigiLocker

Migration certificate, if required

Original admit card and photocopies

Aadhaar card and school ID

Bonafide certificate from school

Previous report cards and fee receipts, if needed

Students using DigiLocker should ensure that their Aadhaar-linked mobile number is active for verification purposes.

Where to check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Students will be able to check their results through:

The CBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were conducted between February and April across centres in India and abroad, with lakhs of students from Science, Commerce and Humanities streams appearing for the exams.