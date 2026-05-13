CBSE class 12 result 2026 soon? DigiLocker, UMANG show ‘coming soon’ alert

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board exam results soon after DigiLocker and the UMANG app started displaying “results coming soon” notifications.
The alerts have sparked anticipation among lakhs of students waiting for their marks. Although CBSE has not officially confirmed the date and time of the result declaration, such notifications usually appear when the board begins syncing marksheets and certificates ahead of release.
Students will be able to access their results through CBSE official website, CBSE Results portal, DigiLocker and the UMANG app.
The notification on DigiLocker does not mean the result has already been declared. It indicates that CBSE’s digital result system is being prepared for upload.
Once the results are announced, students can find their Class 12 marksheet under the “Issued Documents” or “Education” section on DigiLocker.
Similarly, the UMANG app has activated a “coming soon” tag before enabling the result login window. After the declaration, students will be required to enter details such as their roll number, school number or centre number, admit-card ID and date of birth to access the marksheet.
In previous years, CBSE results were released within a few days of DigiLocker activating result-related services. Based on that trend, students are expecting the Class 12 results shortly, although the board has not confirmed any timeline yet.
Students can follow these steps to access their marksheet online:
Students are advised to keep all important login details and documents ready to avoid last-minute confusion once the results are declared.
They should download and save a copy of the provisional marksheet, which may be required for entrance exams and admissions including NEET, JEE and CUET.
Students should also keep these documents ready:
Students using DigiLocker should ensure that their Aadhaar-linked mobile number is active for verification purposes.
Students will be able to check their results through:
The CBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were conducted between February and April across centres in India and abroad, with lakhs of students from Science, Commerce and Humanities streams appearing for the exams.