CBSE 12th Result 2026: Expected date to grace marks, here’s what students should know

With over 18 lakh students awaiting one of the biggest academic announcements of the year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 12 board examination results soon on its official websites.

According to officials, the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is likely to be announced between May 11 and May 17, with past trends showing results are usually declared around May 12 or May 13. CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said the process is progressing smoothly and dismissed reports of technical glitches or evaluation delays as “inaccurate and misleading”.

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Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official websites:

Students will need their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth to access the marksheets online.

Results available On DigiLocker, UMANG And SMS

To reduce congestion on official websites during peak traffic, CBSE will also make results available through DigiLocker, the UMANG app, SMS services, IVRS, and the SMS Organizer app.

Students can access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker after linking their CBSE credentials. The marksheet will appear under the “Issued Documents” section.

The online marksheet issued by CBSE will be provisional, while original documents will later be distributed through schools. However, the digital copy will remain valid for college admissions and other official purposes where accepted.

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OSM system

CBSE has continued using the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 evaluation. Under the digital system, teachers assess scanned answer sheets through a dedicated platform instead of physically checking copies.

The move has reportedly reduced the evaluation timeline from around 12 days to nearly nine days, helping the board speed up result processing while reducing errors in mark totalling and improving consistency in assessment. However, CBSE has clarified that the marking scheme, weightage, and evaluation criteria remain unchanged.

Passing marks and grace policy

As per CBSE rules, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the Class 12 examinations. In subjects that include both theory and practical components, students must separately score at least 33 per cent in both sections.

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CBSE may award grace marks to students who fall short of the passing marks by one or two marks. Grace marks can also be given if a paper is found to be unusually difficult, lengthy, or contains questions outside the prescribed syllabus.

How grades are awarded

CBSE follows a relative grading system for Class 12 results. Grades are awarded based on students’ performance compared to others in the same subject.

A1 is awarded to the top-performing students

A2, B1, B2, C1, and C2 are given to the next performance groups

D1 and D2 are the lowest passing grades

E grade indicates that a student has not passed the subject

Rechecking and re-evaluation

Students dissatisfied with their scores will be allowed to apply for verification, rechecking, or re-evaluation after the results are declared. CBSE is expected to release detailed guidelines, timelines, and fee structures soon after the announcement.

Alongside the results, the board may also release key performance data, including overall pass percentage, gender-wise and region-wise statistics, stream-wise performance, and the number of students scoring above 90 and 95 per cent. While CBSE does not officially publish a merit list, some schools may announce their toppers individually.

Students have been advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check official platforms for updates regarding the result date, time, direct links, topper details, and pass percentage