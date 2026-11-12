400+ MBBS seats remain vacant after special counselling round; high fees raise concerns

According to a Times of India report, the special round included 948 vacant MBBS seats in its seat matrix. Of these, 537 seats were allotted to candidates, while 411 remained vacant despite the additional counselling opportunity.

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The number of unfilled seats is considerably higher than last year, when approximately 60–70 MBBS seats remained vacant, according to a health ministry official quoted in the report.

“SC had directed us to conduct four rounds of counselling, but we conducted a fifth round as well. Despite that, more than 400 seats remain without allotments,” the official said.

Rising fees put private medical colleges under scrutiny

The rising cost of medical education has emerged as a possible factor behind the vacancies. Fees at some institutions that were earlier around Rs 15 lakh have reportedly increased to between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, according to the official cited by TOI.

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The official noted that seats in government medical colleges and reputed private institutions were being filled, while vacancies were concentrated in certain private colleges. This has prompted questions about whether the fee structures of some institutions are discouraging NEET-qualified candidates from taking admission.

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The official also called on private colleges with vacant seats to review their fees, educational standards and infrastructure.

“If fees remain this high, increasing the number of seats will serve little purpose as students can't afford them,” the official said.

Affordability remains a key concern

The latest counselling figures highlight the gap between the availability of medical seats and students' ability to access them. Although qualifying the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is essential for MBBS admission, the financial burden of studying at private institutions can remain a significant consideration for families.

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However, the allotment figures alone do not establish why candidates chose not to take these seats. Fees may be one contributing factor, alongside individual preferences and institutional choices.