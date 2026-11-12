Financially independent but not financially free? Why building wealth alone may not be enough

"Financial independence is about having enough savings, investments and other sources of income to meet your needs without relying entirely on active income. Financial freedom goes a step further. It is about having the confidence to make choices without constantly worrying about the financial consequences," Mishra said.

Why financial independence may not be enough

Consider a 35-year-old entrepreneur whose business and investments generate sufficient income to support his family. Despite being financially independent, he may hesitate to take a career break because of uncertainty surrounding future earnings.

Similarly, someone with substantial investments may remain concerned about medical emergencies or unexpected financial obligations.

According to Mishra, such situations demonstrate why accumulating wealth alone cannot eliminate financial insecurity.

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Financial freedom involves having sufficient financial flexibility to pursue personal goals, change careers, start businesses or retire without jeopardising family responsibilities.

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Why insurance and protection matter

While financial planning traditionally focuses on savings, investments and diversification, Mishra emphasises the importance of protecting accumulated wealth.

"A financial plan can take years to build, but an unexpected event can disrupt it very quickly," he said.

Medical emergencies, income disruptions or the death of a family's primary earner can significantly affect financial stability.

For individuals with dependants, adequate life insurance can help protect long-term goals, including children's education and household financial security.

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However, insurance requirements vary depending on income, outstanding liabilities, existing assets and family responsibilities.

Emergency savings and appropriate health insurance also play important roles in reducing financial vulnerability.

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Financial priorities change with age

Mishra says financial planning must evolve as individuals move through different life stages.

During the early working years, priorities typically include savings and wealth accumulation. As responsibilities increase, children's education, housing loans and family protection become more important.

Closer to retirement, attention shifts towards generating sustainable income from accumulated assets.

Consequently, financial plans require periodic reviews rather than one-time decisions.

Does financial freedom have a fixed target?

Mishra argues that financial freedom cannot be measured through a universal investment corpus.

For some, it means retiring early. For others, it means handling unexpected expenses without disturbing long-term investments.

The ultimate objective, he says, is financial confidence and flexibility.

"Because true financial freedom is not just about having enough money. It is about having the freedom to decide what comes next," Mishra concluded.

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