Fake Class 9 books before official release? NCERT warns against unauthorised copies online 

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued a warning against the circulation of pirated and unauthorised copies of its textbooks in both print and digital formats, including fake books being shared online before their official release.

The council said it has found that unauthorised copies of some NCERT textbooks are being distributed through social media platforms, websites and messaging groups that falsely claim to provide NCERT study material.

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NCERT specifically flagged the circulation of a fake and unofficial copy of the Class 9 Social Science Part 1 textbook, “Understanding Society India & Beyond”. The council said these sources have no association or approval from NCERT.

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The education body clarified that NCERT textbooks are published, printed and released only through the official channels of the council, and no textbook is authorised for circulation in any format before its official release.

𝐁𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐑𝐓 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬



NCERT has noticed the circulation of unauthorized and pirated copies of its textbooks in print and digital formats. A fake version of the 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐗 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝟏… pic.twitter.com/Ep3FfOmO8M — NCERT (@ncert) June 24, 2026

It warned that content shared through unofficial sources could be “inaccurate, incomplete, tampered with or entirely fabricated” and advised students, teachers and parents not to rely on such material.

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“Such unauthorised printing, reproduction, distribution and digital circulation of NCERT’s copyrighted material is illegal and constitutes a punishable offence under the Copyright Act, 1957 and other applicable laws,” NCERT said.

The council has advised stakeholders to access textbooks only through official platforms, including the NCERT website, the e-pathshala platform/application, and authorised vendors and distributors.

Digital versions of NCERT textbooks are made available free of cost on the official NCERT website and the e-pathshala portal once they are officially released.

NCERT also urged students, parents, teachers and schools not to subscribe to or share unverified social media channels, links or applications claiming to provide NCERT books or pre-release materials.

The council said it is taking “appropriate measures, including legal action,” against individuals and entities involved in the piracy and circulation of fake material. Information related to such activities can be reported to NCERT at secy.ncert@nic.in.