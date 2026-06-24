No more traffic jams? This Indian startup’s electric aircraft moves closer to flying taxis

The ePlane Company has completed the assembly of its full-scale electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the e200X, marking a key milestone as the aircraft moves from the design stage to physical testing.

The Chennai-based company said the completed prototype, designated PT-01, integrates the aircraft’s core subsystems into a single structure and will now enter ground testing before progressing to flight trials and certification.

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The e200X has been designed as a single platform capable of serving three different markets — passenger air taxis, urban cargo transport and air ambulance services.

A completed full-scale airframe is considered a major step in aircraft development because it demonstrates that a design can be manufactured at full scale and that its tooling, supply chain and subsystems can function together in a single aircraft.

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What happens next?

The company said the aircraft will undergo ground testing at its facilities, where its structure and onboard systems will be subjected to aerodynamic and mechanical loads, before advancing to flight testing and the process of obtaining Type Certification.

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Developing a full-scale eVTOL aircraft is regarded as one of the most complex challenges in modern aerospace. The company said only a small number of programmes worldwide have progressed from design to a complete full-scale aircraft.

Built in India

The e200X has been designed and assembled at ePlane’s facilities, with major systems including the propellers, airframe structure, landing gear and battery pack developed in-house rather than imported as finished assemblies.

The company said this approach gives it greater control over performance, cost and development speed.

The programme has reached this stage after raising about $21 million, which the company described as significantly lower than the funding levels of many international eVTOL projects.

Industry analysts estimate the global eVTOL market was worth around $1.3 billion in 2023 and could grow to between $20 billion and $30 billion by 2030, alongside the wider urban air mobility sector.

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Founder on the company's vision

Prof. Satya Chakravarthy, Founder of The ePlane Company, said: “We set out to build an electric aircraft to a world-class benchmark, engineered and manufactured in depth in India for the World. We deliberately designed the e200X to be compact, because an aircraft that asks a city to rebuild itself around it will not solve the problem it was built to solve.

“The same airframe can move people as an air taxi, carry goods as a cargo aircraft, and save lives as an air ambulance, and it can do all three using the infrastructure cities already have. That combination of real capability and capital efficiency is how we intend to compete, and win, in markets around the world.”

Backed by aviation leaders

The company's board includes Vishesh Rajaram, Founder and Managing Director of Speciale Invest; Eash Sundaram, former Executive Vice President and Chief Digital and Technology Officer at JetBlue and founder of JetBlue Technology Ventures; and Aditya Ghosh, former IndiGo president and co-founder of Akasa Air.

Focus on urban mobility and emergency care

The company said the aircraft is intended to address urban mobility challenges, particularly in emergency medical transport.

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According to the World Health Organization, road traffic crashes kill about 1.19 million people globally each year. In India, 172,890 people died in road accidents in 2023, highlighting the need for faster access to emergency services.

The company said an aircraft that can transport patients, passengers or cargo above congested roads could help reduce travel times in critical situations.

Certification and commercial launch plans

ePlane plans to publicly unveil the completed e200X in the coming weeks before beginning a ground testing campaign followed by flight testing.

The company will seek Type Certification from the DGCA and later pursue international approvals for export markets.

The company said initial operations would begin with early commercial applications before expanding across passenger, cargo and medical transport services as certification milestones are achieved.

Incubated at IIT Madras, ePlane was among the Indian deep-tech ventures showcased at Bharat Innovates