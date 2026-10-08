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How educated was Nana Patekar? Before becoming an actor, he painted film posters for ₹35

How educated was Nana Patekar? Before becoming an actor, he painted film posters for ₹35

He used to walk several kilometres after school to Chunabhatti, where he painted film posters. He reportedly earned ₹35 a month and received one meal for the work.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 10:52 AM IST
How educated was Nana Patekar? Before becoming an actor, he painted film posters for ₹35 Nana Patekar’s first love was bread. (Photo: AFP)

Veteran actor Nana Patekar’s journey to Bollywood was shaped by financial hardship, theatre and a strong interest in art. Before becoming one of Indian cinema’s most respected performers, Patekar worked as a film-poster painter to support his family.

Born Vishwanath Patekar, comes from a small village called Murud Janjira near Alibaug. Nana Patekar completed his schooling at Samarth Vidyalaya in Dadar West, Mumbai, studied at the Bandra School of Arts (now the LS Raheja School of Art), and earned his diploma/degree in commercial art from the Sir J.J. Institute of Applied Art in Mumbai.

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His formal education in applied art helped strengthen his skills as a painter and commercial artist. After completing his studies, he also worked at an advertising agency.

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Patekar was interested in theatre from his school days. His early exposure to plays eventually encouraged him to pursue acting. He later entered films through theatre connections and began building a reputation for his intense performances.

He painted posters at 13

Patekar has often spoken about the difficult phase of his childhood. He started working when he was just 13 years old. At the time, he was studying in Class 9 and continued attending school while working during the day.

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He used to walk several kilometres after school to Chunabhatti, where he painted film posters. He reportedly earned ₹35 a month and received one meal for the work.

He was in Class IX at the time, but the experience of humiliation and hunger taught him lessons that he felt he did not need an acting school.

From hardship to stardom

Patekar’s early struggles influenced his approach to acting. He began his career in theatre before making his film debut and later won widespread acclaim for movies such as Parinda, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi and Ab Tak Chhappan.

DO CHECKOUT | Nana Patekar dies at 75: ‘Ek machhar...’ to ‘Aa gaye meri maut...’ his 10 iconic dialogues

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His story remains an example of how education, artistic training and difficult life experiences together shaped one of Bollywood’s most powerful actors.

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Published on: Oct 8, 2026 10:52 AM IST
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