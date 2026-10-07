IISc professor Mahesh Kakde wins Ramanujan Prize 2026 for algebraic number theory work

IISc Bengaluru also congratulated Kakde on the achievement, highlighting his contributions to algebraic number theory. His recognition marks another significant achievement for India’s mathematical research community.

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Who is Mahesh Kakde?

Kakde specialises in algebraic number theory, a field of mathematics that uses concepts from algebra, including fields and groups, to study problems related to numbers and their generalisations.

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He completed his Bachelor of Mathematics at the Indian Statistical Institute in Bengaluru before pursuing a Master of Mathematics and a doctorate in pure mathematics at the University of Cambridge. He completed his PhD in 2008.

Congratulations to Prof Mahesh Kakde on being awarded the Ramanujan Prize 2026 for his contributions to algebraic number theory!🎉 🔗: https://t.co/lnUiVtXDTK https://t.co/tEtBDYf4Tg — IISc Bangalore (@iiscbangalore) October 7, 2026

Following his doctoral studies, Kakde worked as an instructor of mathematics at Princeton University and later served as a research associate at University College London. He subsequently joined King’s College London before returning to India and being appointed professor at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru in 2019.

Kakde has previously received several major recognitions for his mathematical research. In 2022, he was awarded the Infosys Prize in Mathematical Sciences. He was also an invited speaker at the International Congress of Mathematicians and was named among Asian Scientist 100 in 2023.

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About the Ramanujan Prize

The Ramanujan Prize has been awarded annually since 2005 in honour of legendary Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. It is given to researchers from developing countries who are under 45 years of age and have produced outstanding mathematical research under challenging conditions. The prize is open to researchers across the mathematical sciences and carries a $10,000 cash award.