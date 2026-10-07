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IISc professor Mahesh Kakde wins Ramanujan Prize 2026 for algebraic number theory work

IISc professor Mahesh Kakde wins Ramanujan Prize 2026 for algebraic number theory work

The award recognises Kakde’s fundamental work in noncommutative Iwasawa theory, along with his research on the Gross-Stark and Brumer-Stark conjectures

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  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 2:50 PM IST
IISc professor Mahesh Kakde wins Ramanujan Prize 2026 for algebraic number theory workThe Ramanujan Prize adds to a growing list of honours for Mahesh Kakde. (Photo: Infosys Prize)

Professor Mahesh Kakde of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has been awarded the 2026 Ramanujan Prize for his significant contributions to algebraic number theory. The award is jointly administered by the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) and the International Mathematical Union (IMU) and recognises outstanding young mathematicians from developing countries.

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The award recognises Kakde’s fundamental work in noncommutative Iwasawa theory, along with his research on the Gross-Stark and Brumer-Stark conjectures. According to ICTP, his work has implications for Hilbert’s 12th problem, one of the 23 famous mathematical problems proposed by German mathematician David Hilbert in 1900.

IISc Bengaluru also congratulated Kakde on the achievement, highlighting his contributions to algebraic number theory. His recognition marks another significant achievement for India’s mathematical research community.

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Who is Mahesh Kakde?

Kakde specialises in algebraic number theory, a field of mathematics that uses concepts from algebra, including fields and groups, to study problems related to numbers and their generalisations.

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He completed his Bachelor of Mathematics at the Indian Statistical Institute in Bengaluru before pursuing a Master of Mathematics and a doctorate in pure mathematics at the University of Cambridge. He completed his PhD in 2008.

Following his doctoral studies, Kakde worked as an instructor of mathematics at Princeton University and later served as a research associate at University College London. He subsequently joined King’s College London before returning to India and being appointed professor at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru in 2019.

Kakde has previously received several major recognitions for his mathematical research. In 2022, he was awarded the Infosys Prize in Mathematical Sciences. He was also an invited speaker at the International Congress of Mathematicians and was named among Asian Scientist 100 in 2023.

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About the Ramanujan Prize

The Ramanujan Prize has been awarded annually since 2005 in honour of legendary Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. It is given to researchers from developing countries who are under 45 years of age and have produced outstanding mathematical research under challenging conditions. The prize is open to researchers across the mathematical sciences and carries a $10,000 cash award.

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Published on: Oct 7, 2026 2:50 PM IST
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